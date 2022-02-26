Mark McGhee admits Dundee ‘thoroughly deserved’ angry crowd reaction after 4-0 Livingston thrashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Mark McGhee admits Dundee ‘thoroughly deserved’ angry crowd reaction after 4-0 Livingston thrashing

By George Cran
February 26 2022, 6.11pm Updated: February 26 2022, 6.12pm
Dundee manager Mark McGhee during defeat to Livingston.
Dundee manager Mark McGhee during defeat to Livingston.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee says he can’t allow angry reactions from the stands to distract him from trying to keep the Dark Blues in the Premiership.

The Dens Park club remain rooted to the bottom of the division after being swept aside easily by Livingston in a 4-0 home defeat.

The visitors were 3-0 up after just 21 minutes thanks to three simple crosses.

That prompted some fans to leave and abuse sent towards managing director John Nelms and new boss McGhee, sitting in the stand as he continues a suspension from the dugout.

When Jack Fitzwater made it 4-0 in the second half, a steady flow of supporters left Dens Park having seen more than enough from their team.

McGhee said: “I’ve total respect for fans and their views but I can’t allow that to distract me.

Dundee manager Mark McGhee (R) and managing director John Nelms as Livingston win at Dens Park.

“The players have got to deal with it. When you’re 3-0 down at home after 20 minutes then you deserve stick.

“If they are not men and can’t handle that then they shouldn’t be here.

“When you play badly, you get stick from the supporters. They thoroughly deserved everything they got from the supporters.

“We have to get back to the drawing board within the group and try to find the solutions.”

‘Hugely disappointing’

He added: “I was brought here because something needed to be fixed.

“That has not changed in a week.

“Prior to me coming here they had the worst goal difference in the league.

Livingston’s Bruce Anderson makes it 1-0.

“Of course it was a shock to be 3-0 down in 20 minutes but it was poor defending.

“All four goals we lost were down to poor defending and individual mistakes.

“That was hugely disappointing but that is what we are here to fix.”

Stick together

McGhee and assistant manager Simon Rusk have been in charge at Dens Park for less than 10 days after the sacking of James McPake.

That has seen a 3-2 defeat at Celtic followed by this dreadfully poor showing at home to Livingston.

There isn’t much time to brood on defeat, however, with another home clash against Hibs coming on Wednesday.

Dundee fans leave the stadium in the first half after their side go 3-0 down.

And McGhee insists the Dark Blues have to stick together if they are to find a way out of relegation trouble.

He added: “All I have said to them in the dressing-room is that we have to work together to try to find a way to sort this out and find a way to get the best out of them.

“It is disappointing but we still have plenty of games left.”

Why home form is the key to Mark McGhee’s Dundee survival hopes – and what impact could the Dens Park crowd bring?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier