Mark McGhee to Dundee: New Dens boss faced with immediate SIX-game touchline ban

By Alan Temple
February 17 2022, 10.51am Updated: February 17 2022, 10.53am
McGhee is sent to the stands at Pittodrie as Motherwell manager.
Mark McGhee will be banned from the touchline for the first SIX matches of his Dundee reign due to a prior Scottish FA suspension.

McGhee, 64, was named as James McPake’s successor with the Dark Blues on Thursday, penning a deal until the end of the season.

He will be assisted by former Stockport manager Simon Rusk.

However, the former Reading, Leicester City and Wolves boss will not be in the dugout any time soon.

McGhee has an outstanding ban hanging over his head following an infamous outburst at Pittodrie during the latter stages of his Motherwell tenure.

The experienced coach was sent to the stand by referee Alan Muir during his team’s 7-2 defeat in the Granite City on February 15, 2017.

McGhee will link up with Gordon Strachan technical director, at Dundee

He then reacted angrily towards a Dons fan who was surreptitiously filming him. That footage swiftly went viral.

McGhee would later suggest he had been the victim of an ‘agenda’ and suggested fourth official John McKendrick was ‘aggressive and hostile’.

The ex-Scotland No.2 was subsequently found guilty of breaching disciplinary rule 203, specifically using ‘offensive, abusing and/or insulting language and gestures towards a match official’.

A five-match ban was handed down, in addition to a further game which had been suspended from a prior misdemeanour.

However, McGhee had already left Motherwell before the verdict was delivered.

Enforced

Despite suggestions that he may be forced to serve the ban at his next club, Barnet, the Scottish FA opted not to ask FIFA to enforce that.

But the suspension WILL apply now that McGhee has made a shock return to Scottish football at Dens Park. It is applicable for all competitions.

That means McGhee will not be on the side lines for the upcoming Premiership outings against Celtic, St Mirren, Livingston and Hibs, nor the mouth-watering Scottish Cup quarter-final visit of Rangers.

