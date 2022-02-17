Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk confirmed as new Dundee management team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk confirmed as new Dundee management team

By Sean Hamilton
February 17 2022, 10.31am Updated: February 17 2022, 2.28pm
New Dundee manager Mark McGhee (right) with assistant Simon Rusk (left) at Dens Park
New Dundee manager Mark McGhee (right) with assistant Simon Rusk (left) at Dens Park

Dundee have confirmed the appointment of Mark McGhee as their new manager.

And, as exclusively revealed by Courier Sport, the former Motherwell and Aberdeen boss will be assisted at Dens Park by former Brighton under-23 and Stockport County gaffer Simon Rusk.

Dave Mackay will remain at the club from James McPake’s staff.

McGhee, who has penned a short-term deal to the end of the season, has been tasked with keeping the relegation-threatened Dark Blues in the Premiership.

He has 13 remaining games in which to put clear daylight between the Dee and bottom side St Johnstone, over whom they currently have a one-point cushion and a game in hand.

McGhee’s side are six points adrift of Ross County in 10th place.

Touchline ban

The Dark Blues will hope a “new manager bounce” can catapult them to safety.

However, McGhee faces a six-game touchline ban, held over from his departure from Motherwell.

The former Aberdeen and Celtic star was hit with the penalty by the Scottish FA over his conduct towards a match official in his Well side’s 7-2 loss to the Dons in February 2017.

The SFA did not ask FIFA to impose the ban across borders when McGhee became manager of Barnet in November of that year, nor during his spells at Eastbourne Borough and Stockport.

As a result, McGhee may not appear in the dugout for the Dark Blues until two games before the Premiership split in April.

Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk are set to occupy the home dugout at Dundee’s Dens Park

Courier Sport understands the Dark Blues hierarchy is confident the presence of Rusk – and James McPake’s assistant Dave Mackay – in the technical area will ensure McGhee’s absence does not have too great an impact.

Rusk counted McGhee as his assistant while managing Stockport County between January and October of last year.

Previously, the 40-year-old was manager of Premier League Brighton’s under-23 side.

