Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee set to appoint Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk as new management team

By Eric Nicolson
February 17 2022, 9.22am Updated: February 17 2022, 10.45am
Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk.
Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk.

Dundee are set to appoint Mark McGhee and Simon Rusk as their new management team.

Former Motherwell and Aberdeen boss McGhee is well-known to Scottish football.

He is also well-known to technical director, Gordon Strachan.

The pair were Aberdeen team-mates in their playing days and worked together in the Scotland set-up during Strachan’s time in charge of the national side.

Mark McGhee with Gordon Strachan during their time with Scotland

McGhee is now set to be confirmed as Dundee’s replacement for James McPake, who was sacked on Wednesday after three years at Dens Park

And Courier Sport understands he will be assisted by former Brighton under-23’s and Stockport County boss Simon Rusk.

McGhee was assistant to Rusk at Stockport between January and October of last year.

Before that, the 40-year-old was in charge of Brighton’s under-23s for six years.

The Dens Park club – who are also keen for Dave Mackay to remain at Dens Park – are set to confirm the pair’s appointment on Thursday morning.

