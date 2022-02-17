Fife man accused of three attempted murders and fireraising

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife man has been charged with three counts of trying to murder people, as well as deliberately starting a fire in West Lothian.

Christopher Cathro, 39, appeared from custody at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He was charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and attempted murder.

In addition, he was accused of two further counts of attempted murder and the offence of wilful fireraising to danger of life.

The Crown Office said Cathro was also charged with driving or attempting to drive a vehicle while unfit to drive through drink, failing to stop for a police officer and resisting arrest.

Cathro, whose address was given only as Fife, made no plea and was committed for further examination.

Sheriff John MacRitchie remanded him in custody pending a second appearance next week.