Fife troll admits choking cat in Facebook live stream was ‘unforgivable’

Fife troll Stewart McInroy has admitted choking his pet cat on a Facebook live video was “unforgivable”.

Police rushed to the Cardenden thug’s home this week after being alerted to a video online of him appearing to grab the terrified feline.

The self-styled vlogger appeared to squeeze the neck of the cat and threatened to kill it.

Shocked users who had joined the February 13 live stream demanded he stop, with one crying “you’re cruel you shouldn’t have a cat.”

The behaviour prompted a probe by Police Scotland and a wellness check on the animal, which was found to be unhurt.

Police Scotland has confirmed officers visited the 31-year-old’s home after receiving a call about the video.

‘I took it out on the cat’

The Courier approached McInroy who described his actions as “unforgivable” while maintaining he has never been arrested for animal abuse.

“What I done [sic] was unforgivable but […] I’ve never been arrested or convicted for animal abuse,” he said.

He claimed had been drinking alcohol when the incident happened.

“I don’t know what happened. [I was] fine one minute, next minute someone on the video was a bit lippy and I took it out on the cat.”

According to McInroy, Police Scotland came to his address at 6am that day to investigate.

The SSPCA assisted the investigation and it’s understood the organisation recommended the cat go to another home.

McInroy says the cat is now living with a family member of a friend.

No arrests or charges were made by police.

Trolling Allan Bryant family

McInroy is said to be one of Britain’s worst “trolls” having spent time in jail for harassing multiple people online.

In 2017, McInroy served just a month in prison for sending vile messages to the family of missing man Allan Bryant.

He had been handed an eight month sentence but later won an appeal at the Sheriff Appeal Court.

Allan disappeared in November 2013 on a night out in Glenrothes, prompting one of the biggest missing person searches in Scottish history.

The Bryant family have campaigned tirelessly to find their son but McInroy tormented them by claiming online to have tortured and murdered him.

The Bryant family have previously spoken of their disappointment that McInroy served such a short sentence.

Allan Bryant Snr, father of the missing man, told the Courier in 2018 that that McInroy was unlikely to change his ways.

“He’s not going to stop. He lives for this kind of thing and gets his kicks from him. Obviously he has psychological issues but he still knows what he is doing and the effect it has.” he said.

McInroy claimed in a 2016 BBC documentary to have not understood the seriousness of his actions, excusing them by saying: “When I see other people online doing it [trolling], they get away with it.”

Animal checked over

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Sunday, February 13, officers received a report of concern for a cat after information posted online.

“Enquiries were carried out in the Cardenden area and the animal was checked over.

“Advice and assistance was given by officers who were assisted by the relevant partner agency.”

A spokesperson Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) said the organisation would not be making any comment.