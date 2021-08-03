False hope and continuing agony for family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant

A police search has triggered false hope for the family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant – as their anguish over their son’s disappearance continues.

A chance sighting by Allan Bryant Snr, the missing man’s father, of officers searching land close to Leslie viaduct on Saturday sparked hope that it was in connection with his son’s case.

Mr Bryant Snr said he even stopped to ask – and claims he was initially informed that it was in relation to his son’s disappearance.

However, his hopes were dashed just moments later when that was corrected.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that the search was in connection with a separate investigation.

Allan, 23 at the time, has not been seen since CCTV captured him leaving Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of Sunday November 3 2013.

Despite one of Scotland’s most extensive missing person investigations, no trace of him has ever been found.

Mr Bryant Snr admits confirmation that the police activity wasn’t related to his son was a huge disappointment.

‘Every day we live in hope’

He said: “It was a chance encounter but I know a what a police search looks like and seeing those officers near Leslie viaduct compelled me to stop.

“Every single day we live in hope that there will be a breakthrough and we finally find out what happened to Allan.

“It’s difficult to stay positive after so long without Allan so seeing the search gave a new glimmer of hope that the police were on to something.

“I’m not knocking the officers, they are doing their job, we just want our son found.”

Mr Bryant, who has worked tirelessly to keep his son’s disappearance in the public eye, admits staying motivated had been a struggle.

His family were dealt another blow last September when remains found on an industrial estate in Glenrothes were later confirmed to be those of 61-year-old Kinglassie man Ean Coutts.

Mr Bryant Snr described the wait for confirmation of the identity as a “living hell”.

He added: “I’ve had to take a step back since that discovery turned out not to be Allan.

“We just long for closure and I really thought that Allan had finally been found so to be told it wasn’t him had a devastating effect.

“We have to think of our own mental health and the impact on it has had.”

‘People out there know what happened’

However, despite the daily heartbreak, he has vowed never give up searching for his son.

And Mr Bryant Snr is certain someone out there still holds the crucial piece of evidence that will unlock the mystery of his son’s disappearance.

“We have to stay strong and we will never give up hope,” he said.

“There are people out there who know what happened to Allan and where he is and we just urge people to come forward with anything that may help us and the police.

“It can be anonymously through the Facebook page or however they want but we just urge the public help bring this search to a close.”