‘My family are taking cover every few hours’: Ukrainian woman’s plight as protesters gather in Dundee over Russia

A Ukrainian woman living in Dundee has revealed how her family are taking cover in an air raid shelter “every few hours” as a Russian invasion of her homeland continues.

Valentyna Karvafel was one of dozens of people who turned out at City Square on Monday to protest against Vladimir Putin’s decision to send the Russian military into Ukraine.

The crisis has led to fears that Putin could launch a nuclear weapon into the North Sea as tensions with the west ramp up.

The UK Government has already imposed a series of sanctions on Russia.

Valentyna, who has lived in Dundee for eight years, says she is “really appreciative” to have the support of locals as the conflict continues.

‘The last four days have been tremendously hard’

She says her family and friends are taking cover “every few hours, day or night” as air raid sirens ring out in Ukraine.

She said: “The last four days and nights have been tremendously hard and I feel that I need to do something – and speaking is the least I can do to help my family, friends, people of Ukraine.

“I really appreciated [Boris] Johnson and the parliament in general in showing support with sanctions going on the rich people first, on banks.

“I know in general the whole Russian nation will struggle but I think more active action needs to be done.

“They need to help people stop getting bombed and killed in Ukraine.

“That’s what we’re begging Nato to do, to close the airspace over Ukraine so that the Russian and Belarusian army can stop bombing them.

“They’re bombing from far away, they’re destroying cities, wiping them out, small towns and cities, right now.”

Valentyna is concerned that the situation in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war.

She added: “At the moment Russians are in control of [former nuclear power plant] Chernobyl so it’s a very big threat.”

We’ve got to rise to the moment, just like the Ukrainian people have Organiser Jake Seath

Photographer Jake Seath, 25, was among those who helped organise the protest.

He said: “I wanted to do something meaningful.

“We’ve got to rise to the moment, just like the Ukrainian people have.

“I know organising a protest is a drop in the ocean but so many people are angry and feeling helpless and it’s the least we can do.”

It comes as fundraisers have been launched to send food, clothes and other supplies to Ukrainian refugees.

A collection point was set up at the City Square protest.

Im away buying up stuff for Ukrainians in Poland, there’s vans carrying stuff fae Dundee direct If ye can make it, collections in Dundee city square at 11am today If ye cannae, drop me £20 and I’ll buy essentials off the list and drop on your behalf (DM for details) 💶🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/pX0wVBMb91 — Alistair Heather (@Historic_Ally) February 28, 2022

Polish students Gabriela Zurawowicz and Martyna Iwach, both 21, also attended the protest.

Martyna said: “Obviously it’s not just Ukraine, they’re fighting for all of us – it’s a much bigger issue.

“We know a lot of people who either live in Poland or have relatives back in Ukraine.

“I think we’re trying to rationalise it and it it is scary, of course, it is happening right next to us.”

Gabriela has also called on Westminster to allow refugees from Ukraine to come to the UK.

Qynn Herd, 18, was in attendance to show support for her girlfriend, who is living in Poltava – a city 150km away from Kharkov, which has been under siege from Russian forces.

She hopes that talks on Monday between Russia and Ukraine could lead to a ceasefire.

Meanwhile Graeme Clark travelled to Dundee from Forfar to show his support for Ukrainians.

He said: “I’m in my 70s now and I honestly never thought I’d see another European country being invaded. I’m really upset about it.

“I feel for the people and I can imagine if Scotland was in that position, we would look for support from other nations.

“I’m just outraged by what’s happened.”

The protest follows an announcement from Dundee City Council, saying the city will welcome refugees with open arms.

John Alexander, Dundee City Council leader, said: “Ukraine did not ask for war. Ukrainians did not ask to become refugees.

“Dundee stands with them and we will do all that we can to support those affected.”