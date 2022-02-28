Putin could ‘launch nuclear weapon in North Sea’, Russian military expert warns A Russian military expert warned cornered Vladimir Putin could detonate a nuclear weapon off the coast of Britain to "see what happens". By Justin Bowie February 28 2022, 4.28pm Updated: February 28 2022, 5.23pm Vladimir Putin. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin More from The Courier Scottish politics team Business Russian tanker blocked from Orkney as government ramps up sanctions February 28 2022 Scottish politics Sturgeon: We have not been good enough at benefiting from energy sector February 28 2022 Scottish politics Coronavirus in Scotland – track the spread with these charts February 28 2022 More from The Courier Monday court round-up Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife Is it illegal to ignore Scotland’s census? All you need to know as 2022 survey gets under way Police investigating Conservative candidates’ Facebook posts Angus residents could face ‘large rises’ in council tax as council faces ‘worst financial position on record’ Ukraine donations: Fife community centre halts collection after overwhelming public response