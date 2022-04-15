Dundee fans raise over £2000 in one day to buy tickets for supporters who can’t afford to go to Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee fans raise over £2000 in one day to buy tickets for supporters who can’t afford to go to Dens Park

By George Cran
April 15 2022, 6.19pm Updated: April 15 2022, 6.19pm
Dundee fans at Dens Park.
Dundee fans at Dens Park.

A Dundee fan group has raised a “bewildering” amount of money to buy tickets for supporters who can’t afford to go to Dens Park.

In the space of less than 24 hours, the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues (GNDB) raised more than £2,000 with fellow fans eager to help their less fortunate counterparts.

The idea began with the small aim of £5 donations to raise enough money for 10 tickets.

However, the power of social media and the generosity of football fans saw that first target swept aside.

At time of writing, the gofundme page set up by the group was sitting at £2,390, just shy of the £2,500 goal.

Reece Dyer of the (GNDB) has been blown away by the reaction from Dundee fans.

He told the Courier: “I’m staggered at how much we’ve raised so far. I didn’t expect the kind of reaction we’ve got.

“We’ve even had people who aren’t able to give a donation offer up tickets that aren’t going to be used.

“It just started in the group chat and we thought if everyone put in a fiver we could get enough together to buy 10 tickets.

“Everyone chipped in and then someone suggested putting it on Twitter and then it got retweeted and shared by everyone.

“It was meant to just be 10 tickets but now we’re over £2,000 raised.

“It is bewildering, I really am lost for words when I think about it.”

‘Want to see Dens Park rocking’

Dundee face a must-win clash next weekend at home to St Johnstone with anything but victory likely condemning the Dark Blues to relegation.

The club have been pushing ticket deals while manager Mark McGhee has asked for supporters to show up in their numbers.

Reece and the GNDB have been helped out by the Dundee FC Community Trust in their plan to get tickets to fans who can’t afford to go to games.

The Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues with fellow Dundee fan group The South-East Section.

And he’s delighted by the reaction of his fellow Dees.

“It really shows the togetherness of the Dundee fans,” he added.

“It comes down to everyone wanting to see Dens Park rocking next week and we’ll pull out all the stops to make that happen.

“Nobody should be priced out of going to a football match but people fall on hard times through whatever reason.

“Hopefully we can help some people who can’t afford to go to come and cheer on the team against St Johnstone.”

To donate, head to the gofundme page HERE.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee gave St Johnstone counterpart Callum Davidson advice this season – but friendship on hold for crucial relegation clash

