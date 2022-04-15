Dundee fans raise over £2000 in one day to buy tickets for supporters who can’t afford to go to Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee fan group has raised a “bewildering” amount of money to buy tickets for supporters who can’t afford to go to Dens Park.

In the space of less than 24 hours, the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues (GNDB) raised more than £2,000 with fellow fans eager to help their less fortunate counterparts.

The idea began with the small aim of £5 donations to raise enough money for 10 tickets.

However, the power of social media and the generosity of football fans saw that first target swept aside.

At time of writing, the gofundme page set up by the group was sitting at £2,390, just shy of the £2,500 goal.

I'm raising money for Raise Ticket Money. Click to Donate: https://t.co/B5EvNDpH3J #GoFundMe — Giorgi Nemsadze Dark Blues Supporters Club (@GNDBSC1893) April 14, 2022

Reece Dyer of the (GNDB) has been blown away by the reaction from Dundee fans.

He told the Courier: “I’m staggered at how much we’ve raised so far. I didn’t expect the kind of reaction we’ve got.

“We’ve even had people who aren’t able to give a donation offer up tickets that aren’t going to be used.

“It just started in the group chat and we thought if everyone put in a fiver we could get enough together to buy 10 tickets.

ICYMI Dundee fans have been donating to buy tickets for fans who may not have been able to attend for financial reasons. Please, if you can afford it, donate. Let’s get Dens BOUNCING! 💙💙 https://t.co/IlDeZv7nKe — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) April 15, 2022

“Everyone chipped in and then someone suggested putting it on Twitter and then it got retweeted and shared by everyone.

“It was meant to just be 10 tickets but now we’re over £2,000 raised.

“It is bewildering, I really am lost for words when I think about it.”

‘Want to see Dens Park rocking’

Dundee face a must-win clash next weekend at home to St Johnstone with anything but victory likely condemning the Dark Blues to relegation.

The club have been pushing ticket deals while manager Mark McGhee has asked for supporters to show up in their numbers.

Reece and the GNDB have been helped out by the Dundee FC Community Trust in their plan to get tickets to fans who can’t afford to go to games.

And he’s delighted by the reaction of his fellow Dees.

“It really shows the togetherness of the Dundee fans,” he added.

“It comes down to everyone wanting to see Dens Park rocking next week and we’ll pull out all the stops to make that happen.

🎟️| Many supporters getting in touch about donating tickets to the Trust, it's an amazing gesture of goodwill💙

You can do this via a number of ways: 1⃣ Purchase tickets online or via the ticket office 2⃣ Donate via our website & include gift aid https://t.co/cnciaYRlRW — Dundee FC Community Trust (@DundeeFCCT) April 14, 2022

“Nobody should be priced out of going to a football match but people fall on hard times through whatever reason.

“Hopefully we can help some people who can’t afford to go to come and cheer on the team against St Johnstone.”

To donate, head to the gofundme page HERE.