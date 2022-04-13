Mark McGhee issues rallying call to Dundee fans to pile the pressure on St Johnstone in crucial relegation clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mark McGhee issues rallying call to Dundee fans to pile the pressure on St Johnstone in crucial relegation clash

By George Cran
April 13 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 13 2022, 9.27am
Dundee fans salute their side at Tannadice.
Mark McGhee has called for Dundee fans to recreate their derby fire when St Johnstone visit Dens Park next week.

Dees were in full voice at Tannadice at the weekend after seeing their side come back from 2-0 down to level things at Dundee United.

And the Dark Blues boss wants to see that sort of atmosphere next weekend when Tayside rivals St Johnstone come to town for the biggest match of the season.

Dundee need victory to cut the gap on the Perth side from five points to two to give them any hope of surviving in the top flight.

‘Have to beat St Johnstone’

“If we are going to lay any claim to have the right to stay up we have to beat St Johnstone,” McGhee said.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee in front of away fans at Tannadice.
“If you want to stay up from our position then you really have to be beating the second bottom team, regardless of who that is.

“If they beat us then it’s probably as good as over but if we beat them then we’re still right in the mix.

“I have said that for a while so the fact it’s coming first gives us the opportunity to set it up for the last four games and put pressure on them.”

Atmosphere

And pressure is what he’d like to see put on St Johnstone when they run out at Dens Park next weekend.

The Premiership’s bottom two sides were paired together in the first post-split fixture after the SPFL announced the end-of-season schedule on Monday.

And, like the derby at Tannadice last weekend, the clash will kick off in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

“It’s here at Dens Park, which is good for us and hopefully the fans will turn out in numbers to support us,” McGhee added.

Dundee beat St Johnstone at Dens Park in December.

“You’d think St Johnstone will bring a good crowd down with them as well so it should be a cracking atmosphere.

“Is it a shame it’s not on television, it should be a good game with plenty at stake.

“But it’s not critical to it, the big thing for us is winning the game and getting closer to them.

“From the fans’ perspective, having it at 3pm on a Saturday will be good – you saw the atmosphere last weekend when it was in the traditional slot.

“Hopefully the fans will turn out in numbers for this one as well.”

Injuries

Paul McGowan (left) picked up an ankle knock against Dundee United.
McGhee also revealed midfielder Paul McGowan (ankle) and full-back Jordan Marshall (calf) came off against United at the weekend with injury.

Both were precautionary measures, however, and should be fit to return next week.

