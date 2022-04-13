Mark McGhee issues rallying call to Dundee fans to pile the pressure on St Johnstone in crucial relegation clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark McGhee has called for Dundee fans to recreate their derby fire when St Johnstone visit Dens Park next week.

Dees were in full voice at Tannadice at the weekend after seeing their side come back from 2-0 down to level things at Dundee United.

And the Dark Blues boss wants to see that sort of atmosphere next weekend when Tayside rivals St Johnstone come to town for the biggest match of the season.

Dundee need victory to cut the gap on the Perth side from five points to two to give them any hope of surviving in the top flight.

‘Have to beat St Johnstone’

“If we are going to lay any claim to have the right to stay up we have to beat St Johnstone,” McGhee said.

“If you want to stay up from our position then you really have to be beating the second bottom team, regardless of who that is.

“If they beat us then it’s probably as good as over but if we beat them then we’re still right in the mix.

“I have said that for a while so the fact it’s coming first gives us the opportunity to set it up for the last four games and put pressure on them.”

Atmosphere

And pressure is what he’d like to see put on St Johnstone when they run out at Dens Park next weekend.

The Premiership’s bottom two sides were paired together in the first post-split fixture after the SPFL announced the end-of-season schedule on Monday.

And, like the derby at Tannadice last weekend, the clash will kick off in the traditional Saturday 3pm slot.

“It’s here at Dens Park, which is good for us and hopefully the fans will turn out in numbers to support us,” McGhee added.

“You’d think St Johnstone will bring a good crowd down with them as well so it should be a cracking atmosphere.

“Is it a shame it’s not on television, it should be a good game with plenty at stake.

“But it’s not critical to it, the big thing for us is winning the game and getting closer to them.

“From the fans’ perspective, having it at 3pm on a Saturday will be good – you saw the atmosphere last weekend when it was in the traditional slot.

“Hopefully the fans will turn out in numbers for this one as well.”

Injuries

McGhee also revealed midfielder Paul McGowan (ankle) and full-back Jordan Marshall (calf) came off against United at the weekend with injury.

Both were precautionary measures, however, and should be fit to return next week.