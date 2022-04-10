5 talking points from Dundee’s fight-back at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 talking points from Dundee’s fight-back at Dundee United

By George Cran
April 10 2022, 12.00pm
Dundee showed real fight to comeback at Dundee United - clockwise from top left: goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, skipper Charlie Adam, the away end and goalscorer Danny Mullen.
No wins in eight, just four points picked up from a possible 24 and adrift at the bottom of the Premiership by five points.

That’s enough to leave any team down in the dumps. But not Dundee right now.

After a two-minute back-from-the-dead rally at Tannadice, there is belief among the Dark Blues players that they can still save their top-flight skins.

The away fans at the game were also given something to shout about by their team – and their captain fantastic – at a ground they’ve suffered at plenty of times before.

Mark McGhee’s side may not have picked up the victory they crave but they head into the Premiership split in good spirits.

So what can we pick out from the performance at Tannadice?

Spirit

That’s two 2-2 draws in a row, both showing serious grit and determination to come from behind.

Because, to everyone else but those on the pitch and dugout, Dundee were beaten at Tannadice as soon as Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick flew in.

Dundee fans salute their side.

This isn’t the whimper the Dark Blues of 2019 went down with, though – if this team goes down, it will go down fighting.

The key is to turn that attitude into victories, something they need to do quickly.

Ian Lawlor

Goalkeeper Lawlor had a day to forget and was no doubt delighted to see his team-mates spare his blushes.

The wind caught a few high balls in the first half and clearly had an impact on the opening goal.

But the goalie still had no right to come flying out of his goal in that situation and was punished for it.

Mulgrew’s free-kick drops in

His attempt to stop second goal also deserves some scrutiny, despite the super strike by Mulgrew.

But Lawlor is likely to be the man between the sticks for the next few matches at least with No 1 Adam Legzdins still some distance away from a return to training.

Young Harry Sharp may have something to say about that over the next fortnight, though.

Charlie Adam

Charlie Adam looks to the heavens just before kick off.

The skipper makes Dundee a better side when he’s in it, much better.

But, for much of the match against United, not very much came off for the former Liverpool man.

That was until the Tangerines gave him too much space 30 yards from their goal, an area Adam can be deadly from.

He sent a swerving effort flying goalwards that bamboozled Benjamin Siegrist and into the corner.

And sparked exuberant celebrations from the Dundee fans in the corner of the stadium.

Adam celebrates with team-mates in front of the away fans.

It wasn’t a winner but that’s a moment that can lift a team, lift a club.

Dundee have been crying out for that very thing for weeks on end.

The key now is to build on it to get the victories they so badly need.

Danny Mullen

Another key man, Mullen notched goal No 7 of the season with a poacher’s effort in the second half.

A big moment it was, too, not least because it got his side back in the game but because it meant his huge first-half miss was mainly forgotten.

Danny Mullen heads in from close range.

The goal made it four in his last eight as the striker hits form at the business end of the season.

Continue that and double figures is on the horizon – manage that significant milestone and Dundee will be in with a shout of staying up.

Split

But survival is still a long shot – five points behind with five matches to play.

St Johnstone’s heavy defeat at Celtic helped the goal difference deficit, even if the Hoops seemed to declare at 7-0.

Dundee will face the Perth Saints once more in the coming weeks, most likely at Dens Park.

Dundee players celebrate after Charlie Adam made it 2-2.

The likelihood is they will need more to pick up more than just those five points they trail by because St Johnstone can’t be expected to lose every single game.

The match-ups remaining will be tough but the fixture list shouldn’t concern the Dark Blues too much – their nemesis Ross County won’t be lining up against them again.

There remains a big mountain to climb for McGhee and his men.

But the manner of their comeback at the home of their biggest rivals has injected some life into their ailing season.

And it could just be the moment that turns the fortunes of Dundee’s oldest club.

