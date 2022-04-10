Callum Davidson: St Johnstone’s thrashing by Celtic was ‘bitterly disappointing’ but won’t define Perth side’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson: St Johnstone’s thrashing by Celtic was ‘bitterly disappointing’ but won’t define Perth side’s season

By Eric Nicolson
April 10 2022, 9.00am
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

Callum Davidson admitted that suffering the heaviest defeat in his time as St Johnstone manager was “bitterly disappointing”.

But taking on – and getting thrashed 7-0 by – an in-form Celtic side about to be crowned Scottish champions is not going to define the Perth side’s season.

And Davidson is confident that their Premiership survival bid will be back on course when the post-split fixtures begin.

“We lost some really poor goals,” he said. “The second one especially (Callum Booth’s pass-back going straight to Giorgios Giakoumakis).

“After that it was backs against the wall.

“Their confidence was up and you could see that.

“They brought lots of energy to the game and unfortunately we just couldn’t match them.

“That’s my honest assessment of the game.

“Of course it’s bitterly disappointing.

“Ultimately, our fight is for survival.

“It’s not in games like this.

“It’s a really tough place to come and try and get a point, let alone three.

“Our fight is for survival and after the split and the wee break we will be ready.

“Take away today’s game and we’ve been in good form, on a winning streak.

“Today we were just beaten by the better team. It’s as simple as that.”

Changes made no difference

The solidity and intensity that underpinned Saints’ back to back home wins deserted them at Celtic Park.

“We tried to make some changes at half-time but it wasn’t to be,” said Davidson.

“The scoreline is hard to take, I have to say that.

“We didn’t do the basics well. We didn’t make it difficult for Celtic.

“That’s really hard to take. We allowed them too much time on the ball and we made it easy for them.

“That said, I thought they were ruthless for 90 minutes today.”

