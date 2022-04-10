All smiles as shutters open at Kirriemuir camera obscura after Covid closedown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirriemuir camera obscura volunteers aim to give the Angus attraction maximum exposure in its long-awaited return from Covid.

The 1930s attraction is housed in the turret room of the pavilion gifted to Kirrie by town-born Peter Pan creator Sir Jim Barrie.

And it is one of just three in Scotland.

So the volunteer group which has looked after the camera and pavilion since 2015 hope its rarity will help draw more people to the county during its pandemic recovery.

And Kirriemuir Regeneration Group is also banking on the re-opening bringing out extra helpers to keep it running.

Saved from closure

KRG stepped in when the council-managed National Trust for Scotland venue on Kirrie Hill faced closure.

As the season’s first visitors arrived on Saturday KRG treasurer Irena Krasinska-Lobban said it was great to have people back.

“It’s been two long years for us all,” she said.

“Apart from being able to serve juice and sweets for a very short time during the pandemic, we had to keep the pavilion closed.

“So we are really looking forward to welcoming visitors again.

“And despite the pandemic our volunteers have stuck with us, which we are really grateful for.

“We have also had a few enquiries from people wanting to join us, which is very encouraging.”

The Hill also has the Neverland children’s playpark and is a popular family destination.

Irena added: “We’re open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm from now until mid-October.

“We’ll be following any advice relating to coronavirus.

“And the numbers which can go up into the camera will be limited. It is quite a small room anyway so we are sure people will understand.

“But at least we can operate it again and we’re just delighted to be back.”

In the main pavilion, Café Obscura will serve teas and coffee from Arbroath’s artisan Sacred Grounds Coffee Company.

Visitors can also enjoy rolls and cakes – including Kirrie gingerbread.

Barrie memorabilia fills the pavilion.

And this week a sketch of the playwright ‘came home’ to the camera obscura.

It was gifted by the family of James Lowson, who was one of Barrie’s greatest cricketing pals growing up in the Wee Red Town.

Rare attraction

Barrie’s gift is one of just three camera obscuras in Scotland.

In Edinburgh, one on the Royal Mile offers 360 degree views of the capital.

And in Dumfries, the world’s oldest working camera obscura is on the top floor of the windmill tower at the town museum.

But it is yet to re-open after the pandemic.

How does it work?

Kirriemuir’s camera obscura is in a darkened octagonal room in the roofspace of the Barrie pavilion.

It has a funnel spout on the roof with a fixed lens and rotating mirror set at an angle of around 45 degrees.

Beneath the lens is a saucer-shaped viewing table four foot six inches in diameter.

The 360 degree views of Kirrie and its surrounds are projected onto the table, which can be raised and lowered to adjust focus.

The camera obscura works best on sunny days.