Police investigating wilful fire raising after two car blaze in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police investigating wilful fire raising after two car blaze in Perth

By Amie Flett
April 10 2022, 10.38am Updated: April 10 2022, 5.37pm
Billows of smoke seen across Perth as fire crews tackled two cars alight.
Billows of smoke seen across Perth as fire crews tackled two cars alight.

Police say they are treating a two car blaze in Perth as “wilful” after fire crews battled to extinguish the flames on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to reports of two cars on fire opposite Viewfield place, near near St Catherines Retail Park.

Locals reported seeing thick clouds of smoking from across Perth as fire crews tackled the flames for around an hour.

Police confirm no injuries

Police have confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the blaze but have appealed to the public to help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers received report of two cars on fire near St Catherines Retail Park in Perth around 7.10pm on Saturday, 9 April, 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Fire crews battled to extinguish the flames for around an hour.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should call 101, quoting incident 2992 of 9 April.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance opposite Viewfield place in Perth with two cars on fire.

“We got the call at 7.04pm on Saturday and we have one appliance in attendance.

“We left the scene at 8.03pm”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]