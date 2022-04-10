Police investigating wilful fire raising after two car blaze in Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are treating a two car blaze in Perth as “wilful” after fire crews battled to extinguish the flames on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to reports of two cars on fire opposite Viewfield place, near near St Catherines Retail Park.

Locals reported seeing thick clouds of smoking from across Perth as fire crews tackled the flames for around an hour.

Police confirm no injuries

Police have confirmed nobody was injured as a result of the blaze but have appealed to the public to help with their investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers received report of two cars on fire near St Catherines Retail Park in Perth around 7.10pm on Saturday, 9 April, 2022.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and no-one was injured.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our investigation should call 101, quoting incident 2992 of 9 April.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were in attendance opposite Viewfield place in Perth with two cars on fire.

“We got the call at 7.04pm on Saturday and we have one appliance in attendance.

“We left the scene at 8.03pm”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.