12 best pictures from the return of Dee Con

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anime characters, medieval knights and supervillains descended on Dundee this weekend as they attended the city’s largest cosplay, gaming and comic convention.

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, Dee CON returned to the University of Dundee on Saturday 9th April.

An estimated attendance of 2500 people enjoyed events such as Cosplay masquerades, an Artist Alley, video games tournaments, and seminars on comic books.

Launched in 2009, Dee CON is organised by Dundee University students, with any profit used to fund student activities. The event is supported by local businesses such as Highlander Games, and lecturers including Professor Christopher Murray who leads Comics Studies at the University.

We sent our photographer Steve MacDougall to capture the fun.