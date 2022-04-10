12 best pictures from the return of Dee Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

12 best pictures from the return of Dee Con

By John Post, Katherine Ferries and Steve MacDougall
April 10 2022, 11.21am Updated: April 10 2022, 11.54am
DeeCon returns to Dundee after a two year absence. Picture shows: Robyn Carver (aged 6) from Dundee, as a character crossed between Harry Potter and My Little Pony. Picture by: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
DeeCon returns to Dundee after a two year absence. Picture shows: Robyn Carver (aged 6) from Dundee, as a character crossed between Harry Potter and My Little Pony. Picture by: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Anime characters, medieval knights and supervillains descended on Dundee this weekend as they attended the city’s largest cosplay, gaming and comic convention.

After a two-year break caused by the pandemic, Dee CON returned to the University of Dundee on Saturday 9th April.

An estimated attendance of 2500 people enjoyed events such as Cosplay masquerades, an Artist Alley, video games tournaments, and seminars on comic books.

Launched in 2009, Dee CON is organised by Dundee University students, with any profit used to fund student activities. The event is supported by local businesses such as Highlander Games, and lecturers including Professor Christopher Murray who leads Comics Studies at the University.

We sent our photographer Steve MacDougall to capture the fun.

From left to right, Kelly Mac, Alyssa Mitchell and Ceni playing characters from Critical Role. Imogen, Ferne and Laudna – a Dungeons & Dragons web series. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Heather Brownlee from Dundee (as comic book character Harley Quinn). Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Shelby Simmers as Sora, the protagonist the Kingdom Hearts video game series. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Chloe Robertson (from Dundee) as Hedwig from the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Colin Jackson (originally from Leven) as his Dungeons & Dragons character Valefor. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Cavan McKillop (as a Plaque Doctor) and Heather Brownlee (as comic book character Harley Quinn) both from Dundee. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Lucy Caswell and Calum MacGillivray as characters Isabelle and Tom Nook from the game Animal Crossing – both from Dundee. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Lysander Bennie as The Daycare Attendant, an antagonist in the game “Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach”. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Demonstration by Britannia XIV Medieval Re-enactment group. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Demonstration by Britannia XIV Medieval Re-enactment group. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
DeeCon (cosplay and comic festival) returns to Dundee after a two year absence. Picture shows scenes from the event at the Bonar Hall off Nethergate, Dundee. Picture by: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier