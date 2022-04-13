John Hughes won’t shelter Dunfermline players from magnitude of potential relegation game-changer v Ayr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Hughes won’t shelter Dunfermline players from magnitude of potential relegation game-changer v Ayr

By Iain Collin
April 13 2022, 8.15am Updated: April 13 2022, 9.43am
Dunfermline boss John Hughes
John Hughes is not shying away from the seriousness of Dunfermline's situation near the bottom of the Championship

John Hughes insists he has no intention of sheltering his Dunfermline squad from the magnitude of Saturday’s clash with Ayr United.

The Pars know that victory by two goals will take them above their visitors and into eighth place in the Championship table with just two games left.

With the team finishing second-bottom facing a treacherous play-off against the best of League One, a scenario Hughes knows only too well from relegation with Raith Rovers in 2017, it could be a pivotal moment in the Fifers’ battle to beat the drop.

If Queen of the South were to lose away to Arbroath, a win for Dunfermline would also put them a massive nine points clear of the basement side, who would then have three games remaining.

Hughes knows Saturday’s clash could have huge implications in Dunfermline’s relegation scrap

Hughes is big on focusing on buzz words such as ‘process’ and ‘performance’ and not being distracted by the bigger picture.

But he has confessed there is no shying away from the importance of this weekend’s fixture.

He said: “I don’t mind us talking about where we are, in terms of relegation.

“Everybody’s played a part in it, no matter if you’ve just come in at Christmas or from the start of the season, or myself. We’ve all had a part to play.

“I want to embrace it, I don’t want to hide it under the carpet.

“Big players embrace that and go and do something about it. That’s the mindset I’m looking for the guys to have.

‘Embrace it’

“What will be will be. There’s no point in being scared of it, go and embrace it, it’s a game of football.”

Intriguingly, should Dunfermline win 1-0 on Saturday, they will be level with Ayr on points, goal difference, goals scored and goals against.

It is an indication of how small the margins are and, also, a warning that there is little room for error as the matches are ticked off one by one.

For a team that was expected last summer to be pushing for promotion, the consequences of failure in the coming days are significant.

John Hughes watches on from the bench.
John Hughes and his players know Dunfermline can escape relegation if they take control of their final fixtures

However, Hughes is determined to bring out the best in his players in the knowledge that will hopefully be enough to haul them clear of danger when it matters most.

He added: “We understand. It’s nothing different from the derby match, in terms of us embracing what’s at stake.

“We’ve got three games to go and we need to make sure we’re competitive and at our best in the three games remaining, starting on Saturday.

“We owe it to each other come Saturday to be together and try our best to put that performance on.”

John Hughes reveals Graham Dorrans fitness hopes as Dunfermline relegation battle intensifies

