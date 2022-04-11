Dundee’s post-split fixtures in full as crucial St Johnstone clash looms large

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee’s post-split fixtures in full as crucial St Johnstone clash looms large

By George Cran
April 11 2022, 4.31pm Updated: April 11 2022, 5.12pm
Dundee defeated St Johnstone in their last meeting at Dens Park.

Dundee face their biggest match of the season in less than a fortnight after the SPFL released the post-split fixture list.

The crucial clash between the Premiership’s bottom two sides is first on the agenda as St Johnstone travel to Dens Park for a nerve-shredder on April 23.

Mark McGhee’s Dee need to win that match to have any real hope of overhauling their Tayside rivals in the battle to avoid the drop.

Five points separate the two with five matches to go. Bottom spot, of course, earns automatic relegation to the Championship with 11th facing a play-off against a second-tier challenger.

Dundee won the last meeting between the sides in December as Danny Mullen notched the only goal of the game.

Danny Mullen fires in the only goal of the game to beat St Johnstone in December.

The Dark Blues then follow up that mammoth contest with a trip to face Aberdeen, just two matches after drawing 2-2 with the Dons at Dens.

That’s the first of three away games for McGhee’s men with another crucial trip to St Mirren following on May 7, a venue with happy memories this season.

The only midweek fixture remaining this season will see Shaun Maloney’s Hibs arrive at Dens Park on Tuesday, May 10.

Livingston ran out easy winners against Dundee last time out.

That’s before Dundee’s season ends at Livingston, the site of final-day dismay in the past.

The Dark Blues failed to secure a victory that would have sent Livi down in 2005 and were themselves relegated from the top flight.

The season concludes with a midday kick-off on Sunday May 15 with Sky Sports still to choose their live match choice for the final day.

Should they finish in 11th, Dundee will play in a two-legged play-off on Friday May 20, and Monday May 23, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee fixtures in full:

St Johnstone (h) – Saturday April 23

Aberdeen (a) – Saturday April 30

St Mirren (a) – Saturday May 7

Hibernian (h) – Tuesday May 10

Livingston (a) – Sunday May 15

