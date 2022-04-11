Dundee’s post-split fixtures in full as crucial St Johnstone clash looms large

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee face their biggest match of the season in less than a fortnight after the SPFL released the post-split fixture list.

The crucial clash between the Premiership’s bottom two sides is first on the agenda as St Johnstone travel to Dens Park for a nerve-shredder on April 23.

Mark McGhee’s Dee need to win that match to have any real hope of overhauling their Tayside rivals in the battle to avoid the drop.

Five points separate the two with five matches to go. Bottom spot, of course, earns automatic relegation to the Championship with 11th facing a play-off against a second-tier challenger.

Dundee won the last meeting between the sides in December as Danny Mullen notched the only goal of the game.

The Dark Blues then follow up that mammoth contest with a trip to face Aberdeen, just two matches after drawing 2-2 with the Dons at Dens.

That’s the first of three away games for McGhee’s men with another crucial trip to St Mirren following on May 7, a venue with happy memories this season.

The only midweek fixture remaining this season will see Shaun Maloney’s Hibs arrive at Dens Park on Tuesday, May 10.

That’s before Dundee’s season ends at Livingston, the site of final-day dismay in the past.

The Dark Blues failed to secure a victory that would have sent Livi down in 2005 and were themselves relegated from the top flight.

The season concludes with a midday kick-off on Sunday May 15 with Sky Sports still to choose their live match choice for the final day.

Should they finish in 11th, Dundee will play in a two-legged play-off on Friday May 20, and Monday May 23, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee fixtures in full:

St Johnstone (h) – Saturday April 23

Aberdeen (a) – Saturday April 30

St Mirren (a) – Saturday May 7

Hibernian (h) – Tuesday May 10

Livingston (a) – Sunday May 15