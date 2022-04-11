St Johnstone’s post-split fixtures announced: Saints face Dundee and St Mirren first up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have been given the chance to ease their automatic relegation fears in the first game after the split, with Dundee their opponents.

And, if that goes well, they will then get the opportunity to close the gap on third bottom St Mirren in the next match.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has today published the post-split fixture list for the 2021/22 @cinchuk Premiership season on the back of a thrilling weekend of football. 📰: https://t.co/zd9PB35igG Fixture details below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/JFFmhEW3yN — SPFL (@spfl) April 11, 2022

The Perth side’s last three games of the 2021/22 season will be Livingston away, Aberdeen at home and then Hibs away.

The glass half-full view of the SPFL’s order of matches is that this provides Saints with the best hope of making it to 10th in the table and top flight safety.

Win those first two matches and it will certainly be game-on for the remaining ones.

The full fixture list and kick-off times are –

Saturday, April 23 – Dundee v St Johnstone, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, April 30 – St Johnstone v St Mirren, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, May 7 – Livingston v St Johnstone, 3pm kick-off

Wednesday, May 11 – St Johnstone v Aberdeen, 7.45pm kick-off

Sunday, May 15 – Hibs v St Johnstone, 12pm kick-off

The Premiership play-off final will be played on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23.