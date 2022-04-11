St Johnstone’s post-split fixtures announced: Saints face Dundee and St Mirren first up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone’s post-split fixtures announced: Saints face Dundee and St Mirren first up

By Eric Nicolson
April 11 2022, 4.31pm Updated: April 11 2022, 5.01pm
St Johnstone will face Dundee and then St Mirren.

St Johnstone have been given the chance to ease their automatic relegation fears in the first game after the split, with Dundee their opponents.

And, if that goes well, they will then get the opportunity to close the gap on third bottom St Mirren in the next match.

The Perth side’s last three games of the 2021/22 season will be Livingston away, Aberdeen at home and then Hibs away.

The glass half-full view of the SPFL’s order of matches is that this provides Saints with the best hope of making it to 10th in the table and top flight safety.

Win those first two matches and it will certainly be game-on for the remaining ones.

The full fixture list and kick-off times are –

Saturday, April 23 – Dundee v St Johnstone, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, April 30 – St Johnstone v St Mirren, 3pm kick-off

Saturday, May 7 – Livingston v St Johnstone, 3pm kick-off

Wednesday, May 11 – St Johnstone v Aberdeen, 7.45pm kick-off

Sunday, May 15 – Hibs v St Johnstone, 12pm kick-off

The Premiership play-off final will be played on Friday, May 20 and Monday, May 23. 

