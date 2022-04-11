St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon confident Perth side will put Celtic ‘blip’ behind them and peak when it matters most

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon confident Perth side will put Celtic ‘blip’ behind them and peak when it matters most

By Eric Nicolson
April 11 2022, 7.00am
Liam Gordon watches on as Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal.
Liam Gordon watches on as Daizen Maeda celebrates scoring Celtic's third goal.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon has dismissed any prospect of Celtic Park wounds being allowed to fester.

And the centre-back is confident that the Premiership run-in will bring out the best in the Perth side.

Saints were blown away by a magnificent seven-goal blitz from the soon to be champions.

Careless defending and a lack of intensity from the visitors played its part in the Parkhead mauling.

But even more significant was the quality of football produced by Ange Postecoglou’s men.

And Gordon insisted there will be no McDiarmid Park hangover carried into the high stakes, post-split fixtures.

“Listen, we were up against a very good side,” said the skipper.

“We’re disappointed with the way we went about our business. Our standards have been much higher than that recently.

“They’re the standards we need to hit every week and they weren’t there today.

“As bitterly disappointed as we are, we need to put it behind us really quickly because there’s too much at stake in the next month or so to dwell on it.

“We’ll park it and move on.”

Sitting deep not in the game-plan

Saints had to live off possession that barely got above 15% and counter-attacks of significance were few and far between.

Sitting in deep and soaking up pressure certainly wasn’t tactical, though.

“With the way they move the ball and keep it, it’s very hard to get up the pitch,” said Gordon.

“Being camped in our own half wasn’t in our game-plan whatsoever.

“We wanted to put them under pressure in good areas – which we’ve done here in the past – but they made that very difficult for us to do.

“I hate getting beat from anyone and I certainly hate getting beat by that scoreline.

“But it’s from the league leaders, who are a top side.

“It’s not as if we’ve been well beaten by a club in and around us. That would have been much harder to take.

“We know that we’ve got five cup finals coming up.

“It’s about getting straight back to the good performances and results we were enjoying.”

With Saints five points above Dundee and six behind St Mirren and Aberdeen, it’s all to play for as far as automatic relegation and the play-off are concerned.

“We would have taken that (the advantage over the Dark Blues) a few weeks ago for sure,” said Gordon.

“But we know that it can quickly close if we don’t play well.

“There are teams above us who get dragged into it if we start well after the split.

“We believe we can put a real push on, get the points on the board and keep ourselves in the league.”

Fixture order

Gordon won’t spend any time worrying about the post-split fixture list sequence that will be revealed this week by the SPFL.

“It doesn’t both me what order we play the teams,” he said.

“We’re going to play them all and we’re aiming to take points off them all.

“This is an opportunity to produce our best run of results of the season.

“I read somewhere that we were about sixth in the form table since the turn of the year, which shows you that we’re back on course.

“This was a blip and we need to make sure that’s all it is.

“I’m confident it will be.”

