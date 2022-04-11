Brutal Fife sex offender found with makeshift blade in prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Brutal Fife sex offender found with makeshift blade in prison

By Vic Rodrick
April 11 2022, 7.00am
HMP Addiewell
Wight is a prisoner at HMP Addiewell.

A serial abuser who brutalised and raped multiple women in Fife has admitted having a makeshift weapon behind bars.

Philip Wight, 34, hid the lethal-looking 16cm-long piece of sharpened metal in a pillow case in his cell in Addiewell Prison’s C Wing.

It was found during a routine search of the sex offender’s single occupancy room on February 2 last year.

He was in prison for committing “brutal and terrifying attacks” and is on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Weapon excuse

Mair Graham, prosecuting, told Livingston Sheriff Court received a punishment of five days loss of privileges from the prison orderly.

Wight, from Fife, pled guilty on indictment to possessing an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed in prison.

James McMackin, defending, said his client was currently serving a 15-year extended sentence comprising a punishment period of eight years and six months, followed by a six-and-a-half year period of stringent supervision.

He said the accused’s earliest date of liberation was not until 2028 and he was realistic about not being granted parole before then.

He said: “He greatly regrets his conduct here.

“He was asked to look after this for another prisoner and he knows he shouldn’t have acceded to that.”

Mr McMackin admitted Wight had previous convictions for weapons offences for which he had been sentenced to prison terms.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Val Johnston highlighted Wight’s “appalling record” for violent crime, including a 21-month sentence in 2019 for assault to injury.

She told him: “The last time you had a knife in 2015 you got 20 months so you and weapons are a danger.”

Campaign of violence

Wight was jailed for eight and a half years on October 15 last year.

He was found guilty of attacking five women – raping two of them – in a campaign of violence that spanned 17 years.

His first victim was a teenager who he abused for four years.

He raped and attacked other women at addresses in Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy and Burntisland from 2009 to 2019.

One of the woman told his trial he pulled her face down a gravel wall.

Unemployed Wight was convicted of six assaults and four rapes after trial.

Fraser Gibson, Procurator Fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said Wight had inflicted “brutal and terrifying attacks” and praised the survivors’ bravery.

