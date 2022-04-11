Loganair cabin crew to get 11% pay rise to help with cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s largest regional airline has announced a new pay deal for the airline’s cabin crew after a tough year.

Unite the Union and Loganair confirmed a new pay deal that is worth up to £3,000.

From Dundee Airport, Loganair operates flights to Belfast and London City.

The deal comes after the airline’s ‘most difficult year’ in its history, according to chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

About 120 cabin crew will benefit from the deal set to take effect this month.

Loganair cabin crew pay rise

Staff are set to receive a £700 one-off payment in April and a further minimum pay increase of £1,000 from September.

In September 2023, there will be a further £1,000 increase.

Over 18 months, cabin crew will benefit from an 11.2% increase on basic pay.

As part of the new pay agreement, the majority of variable pay for cabin crew will be combined with their basic salaries for the first time.

This will support staff with the ability to secure mortgages or rentals based on demonstrable earnings.

It will also provide greater certainty of income throughout the year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The pay agreement for Loganair cabin crew is an excellent result for our members, raising pay and bringing much-needed stability to their salaries.

“The deal is a brilliant example of Unite delivering for its members as we strive to improve the jobs, terms and conditions of our members based in airports across Scotland.”

Earlier this month, Loganair restored pension contributions for all employees to their pre-pandemic levels.

Helping with cost of living

Loganair chief operations officer Maurice Boyle said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked to safeguard employment and ensure that our cabin crew are fairly rewarded for the excellent work that they do.

“We’re pleased to have successfully completed this pay agreement with Unite, which will provide immediate help with the cost of living together with further pay increases over the next 18 months.

Next month, the airline will start a new route from Dundee to Shetland.