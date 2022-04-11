Loganair cabin crew to get 11% pay rise to help with cost of living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Loganair cabin crew to get 11% pay rise to help with cost of living crisis

By Maria Gran
April 11 2022, 4.42pm
Loganair cabin crew are set for an 11% pay rise.
The UK’s largest regional airline has announced a new pay deal for the airline’s cabin crew after a tough year.

Unite the Union and Loganair confirmed a new pay deal that is worth up to £3,000.

From Dundee Airport, Loganair operates flights to Belfast and London City.

The deal comes after the airline’s ‘most difficult year’ in its history, according to chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

About 120 cabin crew will benefit from the deal set to take effect this month.

Loganair cabin crew pay rise

Staff are set to receive a £700 one-off payment in April and a further minimum pay increase of £1,000 from September.

In September 2023, there will be a further £1,000 increase.

Over 18 months, cabin crew will benefit from an 11.2% increase on basic pay.

As part of the new pay agreement, the majority of variable pay for cabin crew will be combined with their basic salaries for the first time.

A Loganair flight landing at Dundee Airport.

This will support staff with the ability to secure mortgages or rentals based on demonstrable earnings.

It will also provide greater certainty of income throughout the year.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The pay agreement for Loganair cabin crew is an excellent result for our members, raising pay and bringing much-needed stability to their salaries.

“The deal is a brilliant example of Unite delivering for its members as we strive to improve the jobs, terms and conditions of our members based in airports across Scotland.”

Earlier this month, Loganair restored pension contributions for all employees to their pre-pandemic levels.

Helping with cost of living

Loganair chief operations officer Maurice Boyle said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve worked to safeguard employment and ensure that our cabin crew are fairly rewarded for the excellent work that they do.

“We’re pleased to have successfully completed this pay agreement with Unite, which will provide immediate help with the cost of living together with further pay increases over the next 18 months.

Next month, the airline will start a new route from Dundee to Shetland.

