VIDEO: Fife car engulfed in flames after being set on fire By Jake Keith April 20 2022, 10.43pm Updated: April 21 2022, 8.01am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A car was engulfed in flames after being set on fire in a Fife village. The vehicle was targeted just before 10pm on Wednesday on Blairwood Walk in Oakley. The fire service says it was called to the scene at 9.41pm. A spokesperson said: “One appliance was despatched from Dunfermline station to the scene where on arrival the crews found a vehicle alight. Fire treated as wilful “Officers attended to the fire and the stop was recorded at 10.36pm.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Blairwood Walk, Oakley at around 10.10pm on Wednesday. “It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.” Man who assaulted baby in Fife told to carry out unpaid work Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Dunfermline mum and kids in ‘miracle’ escape from house fire caused by ‘faulty extension cable’ Woman arrested after ‘armed police’ attend disturbance in Kirkcaldy A9 northbound closed for much of Easter Sunday after one-car crash Dundee house set on fire as neighbours tell of ‘terrifying’ blaze