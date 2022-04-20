VIDEO: Fife car engulfed in flames after being set on fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car was engulfed in flames after being set on fire in a Fife village.

The vehicle was targeted just before 10pm on Wednesday on Blairwood Walk in Oakley.

The fire service says it was called to the scene at 9.41pm.

A spokesperson said: “One appliance was despatched from Dunfermline station to the scene where on arrival the crews found a vehicle alight.

Fire treated as wilful

“Officers attended to the fire and the stop was recorded at 10.36pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle on fire on Blairwood Walk, Oakley at around 10.10pm on Wednesday.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”