Ricky Little: Club legend Paul Sheerin wants Arbroath to do well – just not against Kilmarnock

By Scott Lorimer
April 20 2022, 10.44pm
Arbroath legend Paul Sheerin (left) is part of Derek McInnes' backroom staff at Kilmarnock.
Arbroath stalwart Ricky Little believes club legend and Kilmarnock coach Paul Sheerin wants to see the Lichties do well in their bid for promotion – but just not on Friday night.

Little and his teammates will come head-to-head with his old boss, who is a part of Derek McInnes’ backroom staff, in a massive top of the table clash which could decide the Championship.

Paul Sheerin in action for Arbroath in 2014 - his last season at the club.
The central defender, and teammate Bobby Linn, was brought to the Angus club from Queen’s Park by then-boss Sheerin in 2013.

The 32-year-old’s Gayfield career didn’t get off the best of starts though after breaking his foot seven minutes into his competitive debut.

No bad blood

Little was out for six months and only made 10 league appearances with the side eventually finishing bottom and relegated to League Two.

Sheerin, who won Arbroath’s first ever league title in 2011, then departed the club after four years but bears no ill-feelings, says Little, and still hopes to see the team succeed.

Ricky Little in action against Rangers in his first season with Arbroath - after recovering from his broken foot.
“I had the chance to speak to him at Bobby’s testimonial dinner and it was good to see him,” he told Courier Sport.

“I don’t think he has a bad word to say about Arbroath.

“It was only compliments he could give us that night, he couldn’t believe where the club is at.

“It will be good to come up against his team and with such a massive crowd it will make for a great occasion.

“He’s a winner. Whoever he’s involved with, he’ll be rooting for them.

“If they get themselves over the line on Friday night, I’m sure he’ll be wishing us well in the play-offs.

“He’s an Arbroath legend and I’m sure he just wants to see us do well.”

‘Fans will enjoy Friday regardless’

Fast approaching his tenth season at the club, Little has experienced every emotion in the maroon jersey.

In his time there, the side have risen from the depths of League Two to a possibly remarkable promotion to the Premiership.

They are just two wins away from making that possible, with a massive away trip at Kilmarnock being the first hurdle.

The defender says, regardless of the result on Friday night, the Arbroath will enjoy the occasion.

“You see the number of tickets that have sold already, the fans will be treating it like a cup final,” Little said.

“It could be the closest we ever get to a cup final or a game of that size.

“Even if we get a result on Friday night it doesn’t get us over the line, it gets us close.

“Win or lose the fans will enjoy it. I don’t think anyone would have expected us to be where we are.”

