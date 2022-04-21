Perth-based financial planning firm invests in new office move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Perth-based financial planning firm invests in new office move

By Gavin Harper
April 21 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 21 2022, 9.01am
Carbon Financial partners directors Gordon Wilson and Mark Christie flank financial advisors Zoe Malpas and Michael Wilson at their new Perth offices..
A Perth-based financial planning firm is on the move to new offices in the city.

Carbon Financial Partners was set up in the Fair City 11 years ago.

It now has more than 900 clients and offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

The firm has relocated from Atholl Place to Robertson House at Whitefriars Business Park.

Managing director Gordon Wilson is determined to ensure Perth remains at the centre of the expanding network.

Mr Wilson said: “It’s a great location and the business park has attracted a number of local, regional and national businesses.

“Our new offices are easily accessible with parking for clients.

“While we have expanded over the last 11 years and now employ 45 members of staff, Perth remains at the heart of the business.”

Mr Wilson set up the business alongside Barry O’Neill, Mark Christie and Shireen Fernie in 2011.

Put faith in long-term investment

Meanwhile, the firm is urging clients to back a long-term investment plan amid uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine.

The firm’s managing director, Gordon Wilson, said the war in Ukraine is having a worldwide effect.

He said: “The horrific war in Ukraine is currently impacting certain sectors of the global economy.

“Once again we find ourselves reminding clients to put their faith in a long-term investment strategy.”

Financial advisors Zoe Malpas and Michael Wilson pictured in the new Carbon offices in Perth.
Mr Wilson said his reassurance in long-term strategies echoes the advice he gave just over two years ago at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: “We had to make sure our clients were looked after.

“We sought to reassure clients and remind them investing was for the long-term and to stay the course.

“We were confident the markets would recover, just as they did with catastrophic events like 9/11 and the banking crisis.

Mr Wilson said the recovery from the pandemic was “remarkably swift.”

And he is urging customers to show faith in a long-term plan.

“We find ourselves reminding clients to put their faith in a long-term investment strategy,” he added.

Perth still key for financial planning firm

He said the firm’s turnover has grown from £1 million in the first year to five times that.

Despite its expansion, Perth remains at the heart of the business.

And despite a move to home working during the pandemic, the office environment remains important.

Mr Wilson added: “The majority of our clients are still served from the Perth office.

“While Zoom and Teams are fine, I don’t think you can beat a face-to-face meeting when important and far-reaching financial decisions need to be made.

“We also believe younger team members especially miss out in terms of personal development if they are always working from home.

“It is about striking the right balance.”

