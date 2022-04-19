Dundee boss Mark McGhee reveals bizarre plan to go cold and hungry ahead of St Johnstone clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has impressed on his players the importance of doing everything physically possible to get a result this weekend.

The Dark Blues welcome St Johnstone to Dens Park knowing only victory will keep any hopes of Premiership survival alive.

Saints lead the top-flight’s bottom side by five points with five matches to play so anything less than three points leaves Dundee on the brink of relegation.

Preparing for a match with this level of importance takes on a new level.

‘Why am I cold?’

And manager McGhee has revealed his own bizarre method of keeping his mind focused on one task this week – three points on Saturday.

Though he admits his plan didn’t go down so well with captain Charlie Adam.

Asked about preparations for the weekend clash with St Johnstone, McGhee replied: “It requires no stone being left unturned because when the boys run out there on Saturday then we need to be able to say we have done everything we can to help them get a result.

“I was trying to make a point with this with Charlie Adam on Monday and he ended up taking the mickey out of me.

“There are two things I am doing this week to focus on getting the win.

“The first thing I have done is to go on a diet so I am hungry all the time.

“I then ask myself why am I hungry and I am hungry because there is a big game on Saturday.

“The second thing I am doing – and I have told Charlie I am doing this – that I won’t be using any heating (at home).

“So I will be cold. I then ask myself why am I cold? I can say because of the game on Saturday.

Principle

“It is not the two things of being cold and hungry but it is the principle of them because I am asking my own players to make this game as important in their own minds.

“I want them to focus on the game and this is what I am doing to make sure they are focused.

“For the rest of this week I will be on a strict Lesley Strachan diet and I won’t be using the heating, trust me.

“It is psychological thing for me because when I get here on Saturday then not only will I feel I have done everything but I will also be able to feel I have given everything.

“So I might feel more deserving of a good result.

“That is the way the players need to think.

“We need the players to change because if they keep doing the same things as they have done then it is the Einstein adage that if you keep doing the same things and expect a different outcome then it is madness.

“To change you have to change something and this is what I have adopted as part of the process.

“Charlie says I am off my head.”