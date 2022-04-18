Dundee praise fans’ generosity as club vows to match donations to ticket fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee FC

Dundee praise fans’ generosity as club vows to match donations to ticket fundraiser

By Scott Lorimer
April 18 2022, 4.14pm Updated: April 18 2022, 5.08pm
The fundraiser will allow less-fortunate fans to attend Dundee's final two home games - and boost the numbers inside Dens Park.
Dundee have vowed to match the thousands of pounds raised by a fan-led fundraiser last week.

The scheme set up by the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues (GNDB) was set up to offer free tickets to supporters who could not afford to attend Dundee’s final two home games of the season.

Dens Park.
In total, the group raised £3,785 which purchased the briefs and were distributed by the Dundee FC Community Trust.

Dens Park chiefs will now match that donation and provide more tickets to the club’s community arm.

Club praise fans’ generosity

In a statement posted on its website, the club praised the ‘incredible effort’ from its supporters.

“The past week has seen an incredible effort from Dundee fans to raise funds to buy tickets for supporters who may not be able to afford to attend in this current climate.

“Organised by Reece Dyer of the GNDB Supporters Club a gofundme page raised £3,785 to purchase our two game post-split package for a number of supporters.

Tickets paid for by the donations will cover this weekend's vital game with St Johnstone.
“The tickets have now been purchased and will be distributed through the Dundee FC Community Trust.

“After listening to feedback from fans on social media the club has decided to match this total and will provide the Community Trust with additional tickets to also be given out.

“The initiative means there will be hundreds of Dundee supporters at the final two post-split matches who otherwise would not have been able to attend and their backing will be vital for the run in.

“Thank you to the GNDB and everyone who donated to the cause.”

‘Staggered’ by reaction

Speaking to The Courier last week, organiser Reece Dyer said he was ‘staggered’ by the reaction to the idea.

“We’ve even had people who aren’t able to give a donation offer up tickets that aren’t going to be used.

“It just started in the group chat and we thought if everyone put in a fiver we could get enough together to buy 10 tickets.

“It is bewildering, I really am lost for words when I think about it.”

