Dundee praise fans’ generosity as club vows to match donations to ticket fundraiser

Dundee have vowed to match the thousands of pounds raised by a fan-led fundraiser last week.

The scheme set up by the Georgi Nemsadze Dark Blues (GNDB) was set up to offer free tickets to supporters who could not afford to attend Dundee’s final two home games of the season.

In total, the group raised £3,785 which purchased the briefs and were distributed by the Dundee FC Community Trust.

Dens Park chiefs will now match that donation and provide more tickets to the club’s community arm.

Club praise fans’ generosity

In a statement posted on its website, the club praised the ‘incredible effort’ from its supporters.

“The past week has seen an incredible effort from Dundee fans to raise funds to buy tickets for supporters who may not be able to afford to attend in this current climate.

“Organised by Reece Dyer of the GNDB Supporters Club a gofundme page raised £3,785 to purchase our two game post-split package for a number of supporters.

“The tickets have now been purchased and will be distributed through the Dundee FC Community Trust.

“After listening to feedback from fans on social media the club has decided to match this total and will provide the Community Trust with additional tickets to also be given out.

“The initiative means there will be hundreds of Dundee supporters at the final two post-split matches who otherwise would not have been able to attend and their backing will be vital for the run in.

“Thank you to the GNDB and everyone who donated to the cause.”

‘Staggered’ by reaction

Speaking to The Courier last week, organiser Reece Dyer said he was ‘staggered’ by the reaction to the idea.

“We’ve even had people who aren’t able to give a donation offer up tickets that aren’t going to be used.

“It just started in the group chat and we thought if everyone put in a fiver we could get enough together to buy 10 tickets.

“It is bewildering, I really am lost for words when I think about it.”