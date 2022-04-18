Fife construction firm says fuel thefts linked to government’s red diesel ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Fife construction firm says fuel thefts linked to government’s red diesel ban

By Alasdair Clark
April 18 2022, 4.36pm Updated: April 18 2022, 5.21pm
CCTV shows fuel being stolen from Penman Plant Hire in Fife
CCTV shows fuel being stolen from Penman Plant Hire in Fife.

The owner of a Fife construction firm says a rise in fuel thefts can be traced back to a recent ban on red diesel in the industry.

James Penman, who runs the family firm Penman Plant Hire in Kirkcaldy, has spoken out after a break-in at his yard in Kirkcaldy over the weekend.

CCTV shows two individuals filling barrels with fuel from a lorry, one of several recent fuel thefts which has affected the business.

But Mr Penman thinks a recent change in UK Government policy, which removed the entitlement for the construction industry to use red diesel could be partly to blame.

All vehicles used for construction must now use the same fuel as road vehicles, adding around 42.77p per litre, with their entitlement to use red diesel removed.

Red diesel can no longer be used in the construction industry
Red diesel can no longer be used in the construction industry.

Mr Penman estimates the change is already costing around £1,000 extra per vehicle.

But as well as the financial impact of rising fuel costs, he says the move to white fuel could also be encouraging thieves.

Red diesel contains a strong red pigment and other chemical markers which allowed police to test if a road vehicle was using the fuel.

Red diesel ban linked to rising fuel thefts

The industry believes the change makes the theft of fuel from construction yards much less risky and more profitable for those looking to sell it on.

Mr Penman said: “Our industry body the Scottish Plant Owners Association (SPOA) has been fighting the case for an extension.

“It’s an open can of worms in terms of the thefts on our building sites and bases.”

Mr Penman says those responsible will often bore into tanks and cause contamination.

He says HMRC should consider allowing the industry to add a similar dye to their fuel so thefts can be detected.

As well as the financial loss from the stolen fuel, thieves also cause hundreds of pounds worth of damage by breaking locks.

Mr Penman added: “If they can’t get into the tank they will just bore a hole in the side of the tank, so we’re actually looking at doing away with all the locks on top of the machines.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said officers were aware of the break-in and theft of fuel at Penman Plant Hire on Merchant Place in Kirkcaldy.

“Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1187 of April 17 2022.”

Condemning the lack of an extension for the ban on red diesel, the SPOA said the chancellor “overlooked” the construction industry.

Rising fuel costs are believed to be driving the increase in thefts

A HMRC spokesman said: “Red diesel accounts for nearly 14 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year.

“Our reforms will mean that many organisations instead now need to use diesel taxed at the same rate as that used by ordinary motorists, helping us to move to net-zero by 2050.”

Serial Fife thief’s spending spree with stolen Covid worker’s bank card

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier