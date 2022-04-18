Tam Courts in ‘creativity’ admission as Dundee United seek to be ‘proactive’ in transfer market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts in ‘creativity’ admission as Dundee United seek to be ‘proactive’ in transfer market

By Alan Temple
April 18 2022, 10.25pm
Room for improvement acknowledged: Courts
Room for improvement acknowledged: Courts

Tam Courts admits there is ‘work to be done’ in the summer as Dundee United seek to become a more potent attacking unit.

The Tangerines have secured top six football in the Premiership for the first time since 2015 and sit in fourth place as they pursue European qualification.

However, United’s goal return is modest.

Only St Mirren, St Johnstone and Dundee — the division’s bottom three clubs — have rippled the net fewer times in the league than United (31).

And Courts has acknowledged that sprinkling some stardust on a solid, functional outfit is a priority during the close season.

“We are not a team who creates five or 10 chances a game,” said Courts.

“From the summer onwards, there is no doubt there is work to be done from a creative perspective.

“That is the journey we are on.

“The relationship I have with the players — and they have amongst themselves — is that they want to be successful and maximise everything they have.

“We will address things again and try to get better.”

Honesty

Strikers Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere were sold earlier this term, while another attacking option, Max Biamou, has been plagued with injuries.

Creative players Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett are also sidelined.

None of which has aided Courts’ attempts to build an expansive team.

However, he is not shying away from the need to improve.

Max Biamou hasn’t made a single start for Dundee United

“There is nothing that anybody can say about this Dundee United team that we don’t know ourselves,” continued Courts.

We are very honest and know the areas where we need to improve. 

“Some of the areas, we will try to improve between now and the end of the season. There will be other areas where we will look to improve in the summer, with recruitment and more time on the training pitch.”

‘Another revenue stream’

While Courts is hungry to progress next season, there is the small matter of securing European football as the denouement to this campaign approaches.

United sit in fourth spot, just one point ahead of both Ross County and Motherwell.

Fifth place will also secure a spot in the Europa Conference League second qualification round.

United host Hearts on Sunday before another home clash against Motherwell. An Old Firm double-header follows, with the campaign concluding with a testing trip to face County.

Ambitions: Courts is eyeing Europe

And Courts has acknowledged that European football — providing another source of income and additional pulling power — would benefit United’s recruitment drive.

“I’m sure it would,” said Courts. “If we can get into Europe and open up the pathway for another revenue stream that wasn’t forecast, that would help in what we will be trying to do.

“I can see recruitment being very topical in the coming weeks because we want to be proactive.

“We will use this time between now and the summer to get some solid plans in place, and be as active as possible.”

Heroic Dundee United business chief opens up on second Ukraine mercy mission and reveals he will return a THIRD time

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]