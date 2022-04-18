Tam Courts in ‘creativity’ admission as Dundee United seek to be ‘proactive’ in transfer market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tam Courts admits there is ‘work to be done’ in the summer as Dundee United seek to become a more potent attacking unit.

The Tangerines have secured top six football in the Premiership for the first time since 2015 and sit in fourth place as they pursue European qualification.

However, United’s goal return is modest.

Only St Mirren, St Johnstone and Dundee — the division’s bottom three clubs — have rippled the net fewer times in the league than United (31).

And Courts has acknowledged that sprinkling some stardust on a solid, functional outfit is a priority during the close season.

“We are not a team who creates five or 10 chances a game,” said Courts.

“From the summer onwards, there is no doubt there is work to be done from a creative perspective.

“That is the journey we are on.

“The relationship I have with the players — and they have amongst themselves — is that they want to be successful and maximise everything they have.

“We will address things again and try to get better.”

Honesty

Strikers Lawrence Shankland and Louis Appere were sold earlier this term, while another attacking option, Max Biamou, has been plagued with injuries.

Creative players Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett are also sidelined.

None of which has aided Courts’ attempts to build an expansive team.

However, he is not shying away from the need to improve.

“There is nothing that anybody can say about this Dundee United team that we don’t know ourselves,” continued Courts.

“We are very honest and know the areas where we need to improve.

“Some of the areas, we will try to improve between now and the end of the season. There will be other areas where we will look to improve in the summer, with recruitment and more time on the training pitch.”

‘Another revenue stream’

While Courts is hungry to progress next season, there is the small matter of securing European football as the denouement to this campaign approaches.

United sit in fourth spot, just one point ahead of both Ross County and Motherwell.

Fifth place will also secure a spot in the Europa Conference League second qualification round.

United host Hearts on Sunday before another home clash against Motherwell. An Old Firm double-header follows, with the campaign concluding with a testing trip to face County.

And Courts has acknowledged that European football — providing another source of income and additional pulling power — would benefit United’s recruitment drive.

“I’m sure it would,” said Courts. “If we can get into Europe and open up the pathway for another revenue stream that wasn’t forecast, that would help in what we will be trying to do.

“I can see recruitment being very topical in the coming weeks because we want to be proactive.

“We will use this time between now and the summer to get some solid plans in place, and be as active as possible.”