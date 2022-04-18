Jason Kerr: St Johnstone can roll back years with another famous ‘old-school’ win against Dundee at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jason Kerr’s induction into the “old-school” St Johnstone gang came at Dens Park four years ago.

And the double-winning Perth skipper has backed his former team-mates to roll back the years against Dundee this weekend and light a fire under their Premiership survival campaign with a spirit of 2018 performance.

Kerr had only played seven league games for Saints by March 10 that year after being recalled from Queen of the South.

And he’d only been part of one victory for a team being talked about as relegation possibles for the first time since they returned to the top flight.

After calling on his most loyal lieutenants, Tommy Wright’s men produced a 4-0 win and a display marrying battling qualities with clinical attacks, opening Kerr’s eyes to the standards a Saints team could reach when doubters were finding their voice.

And that’s what he expects to see in the high stakes opening fixture of the post-split phase on Saturday.

🎥 @dundeefconline 0-4 @St_Johnstone_FC ⚽ Saints' biggest win over Dundee since 1997

⚽ Kane nets first @Ladbrokes Premiership goals of the season

⚽ Dundee have not won at home since December Watch all the key moments again here 👇https://t.co/FvyqwmsS8k 👀 pic.twitter.com/QnDUBoPVIq — SPFL (@spfl) March 12, 2018

“It was an old-school St Johnstone performance,” said Kerr. “What a day that was.

“I was the youngest player in the team but I was surrounded by a lot of experienced players.

“The team the manager picked was full of guys who had done great things for him over the years.

“It was the first big win I had for St Johnstone.

“With it being a derby, it felt brilliant.

“Something similar on Saturday would be ideal.

“It’s a six-pointer and I’m sure we’ll do the job.

“It’s definitely good that this is the first fixture. Get it right in this one and then against St Mirren and the pressure will be huge on the other teams.”

Don’t mess with Mannus

As well as the margin of victory, the 2018 triumph will forever be remembered for the post-match fracas involving Wright and Neil McCann.

“I can remember being at the back of the line trying to get up the tunnel and seeing Alan Mannus telling everyone to get in the changing rooms,” said Kerr.

“That made everyone disperse because you don’t mess with him!

“There had been a bit of a scuffle and some handbags before that.

“Big Al doesn’t say much but when he does, you listen!”

Great stuff at the end of Dundee 0-4 St Johnstone pic.twitter.com/ms7qDFiWMm — Daniel Harris (@DanielHarris) March 10, 2018

Kerr, now established in a Wigan team on course for the League One title, has found it as hard as any Saints fan to see the first season after his departure turn into a basement battle.

“It’s obviously been tough to watch how things have gone this season from a distance,” said the 25-year-old.

“I never thought that it would get as bad as it did before Christmas, losing so many games in a row.

“If you take the Celtic match out of the equation, though, things have been improving.

“The first thing I said to one of the boys in our changing room after the game last Saturday was: ‘I’ve been there’.

“I know what it’s like. When Celtic get going like that they’re really hard to stop, especially when they get an early goal. It’s damage limitation.

“But it’s only one game at the end of the day. It’s about going again.

Quality, character and heart

“The boys are in touch with the teams above them and I still think we can get out of the play-off position.

“I know that dressing room has what it takes to do it in terms of quality, character and heart.

“This is a club that has a habit of getting the results it needs after the split.

“We did it last season to finish fifth and get into Europe and I can remember a season before I got into the team when we won four and drew one in the top six, which was amazing.

“If anyone can do something similar in this season’s bottom six, it’s St Johnstone.”