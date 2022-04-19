Dundee United duo recognised among Premiership’s top performers as Liverpool hero Andy Robertson earns elite ranking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United stars Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt have been recognised in a study of the Scottish Premiership’s top performers.

The Switzerland-based CIES Football Observatory crunched the numbers from 32 European leagues to unveil the best performing outfield players across the continent.

Data was provided by respected analysis company InStat, with players classified into 15 technical profiles.

They were ranked according to their performance level, playing time and their team and league’s sporting strength.

And Levitt, who has been a standout performer for the Terrors since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer, was named the most effective ‘playmaker creator’ in the Premiership.

Dylan Levitt's strike against St Mirren 🎯 via @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/PNH1uCJVox — utdreport Academy (@utdreportAcad) March 20, 2022

That metric takes into account key passes, assists and overall distribution, underlining the pivotal, metronomic role the Wales international has in the United side.

Tannadice skipper Ryan Edwards, meanwhile, is Scotland’s top ‘air blocker filter man’ according to the findings.

That rather wordy title belies the simplicity of the metric, which is based around his aerial ability, number of interceptions and efficacy in picking up loose balls.

Edwards has been key to United’s stoic defensive efforts, with only Celtic, Rangers and Hearts — the Premiership’s top-three — having conceded fewer league goals than the Tangerines.

Celtic dominance

Overall, Celtic players dominate the 15-man list with seven included, spanning a host of attacking and defensive categories: Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Jota, Kyogo, Liel Abada.

Rangers contribute three names: Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

The rankings are made up by Cammy Devlin (Hearts), Josh Doig (Hibs) and Jordan White (Ross County).

Meanwhile, former Dundee United star Andrew Robertson was named as the best performing ‘playmaker infiltrator’ in European football.

The Scotland captain shone in passes, crosses and successful dribbles to land the recognition.

Robertson has notched one goal and 15 assists this term as Liverpool chase an astonishing quadruple.