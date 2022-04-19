Dundee United duo recognised among Premiership’s top performers as Liverpool hero Andy Robertson earns elite ranking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dundee United duo recognised among Premiership’s top performers as Liverpool hero Andy Robertson earns elite ranking

By Alan Temple
April 19 2022, 9.00am Updated: April 19 2022, 7.03pm
Edwards, right, and Levitt, left, have been standouts
Dundee United stars Ryan Edwards and Dylan Levitt have been recognised in a study of the Scottish Premiership’s top performers.

The Switzerland-based CIES Football Observatory crunched the numbers from 32 European leagues to unveil the best performing outfield players across the continent.

Data was provided by respected analysis company InStat, with players classified into 15 technical profiles.

They were ranked according to their performance level, playing time and their team and league’s sporting strength.

And Levitt, who has been a standout performer for the Terrors since arriving on loan from Manchester United last summer, was named the most effective ‘playmaker creator’ in the Premiership.

That metric takes into account key passes, assists and overall distribution, underlining the pivotal, metronomic role the Wales international has in the United side.

Tannadice skipper Ryan Edwards, meanwhile, is Scotland’s top ‘air blocker filter man’ according to the findings.

That rather wordy title belies the simplicity of the metric, which is based around his aerial ability, number of interceptions and efficacy in picking up loose balls.

Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards celebrates finding the net against Hibs

Edwards has been key to United’s stoic defensive efforts, with only Celtic, Rangers and Hearts — the Premiership’s top-three — having conceded fewer league goals than the Tangerines.

Celtic dominance

Overall, Celtic players dominate the 15-man list with seven included, spanning a host of attacking and defensive categories: Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, Jota, Kyogo, Liel Abada.

Rangers contribute three names: Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos.

The rankings are made up by Cammy Devlin (Hearts), Josh Doig (Hibs) and Jordan White (Ross County).

Elite: Robertson

Meanwhile, former Dundee United star Andrew Robertson was named as the best performing ‘playmaker infiltrator’ in European football.

The Scotland captain shone in passes, crosses and successful dribbles to land the recognition.

Robertson has notched one goal and 15 assists this term as Liverpool chase an astonishing quadruple.

