Dylan Levitt delivers possible Scotland v Wales World Cup playoff verdict as Dundee United loan star hails Gareth Bale brilliance

Dundee United loan star Dylan Levitt admits the prospect of a World Cup playoff between Scotland and Wales is the talk of the Tannadice dressing room.

The Dragons dispatched Austria in stirring fashion during the International hiatus to tee up an encounter with either Ukraine or Steve Clarke’s side for a place in Qatar.

The draw for the Doha showpiece was made this week, with the eventual qualifiers placed in Group B with England, USA and Iran.

“I’m already getting a few comments [from the Dundee United players] about the chance it could be Scotland next,” smiled Levitt. “But it’s all jokes — I take it well and so do they.

“The Austria match was amazing for myself, my family and the whole country. It’s just one more game now. We’re half-way there and the whole nation is behind us.

“Scotland would be a good game…an interesting one!

“It’s two good sets of fans and two really good nations fighting to get to a major tournament.

“I saw the draw and it’s a big chance for us to go through. To see your country at a World Cup would be a great feeling. My aim is to get into that squad come November.”

On the inspirational Gareth Bale, whose brace sent Wales a step closer to the World Cup, Levitt added: “Even though he’s not playing in Madrid, you can see his quality is there. He’s still working day-in, day-out to come and fight for his nation.”

‘A little fever’

Ten-cap Levitt was robbed of the opportunity to add to that tally due to illness, but still received positive feedback from his international gaffer.

“I had a few words with [Wales manager] Robert Page and he was saying to keep doing what I’m doing,” continued Levitt. “He said they’re noticing me every week.

“It wasn’t a great time to get ill, with the friendly game [against Czech Republic]. I was hoping to be involved in that. But it’s about getting right and looking after your body.

“It was just a little fever. I came back up to Dundee on Thursday and trained lightly with the squad.”

Derby focus

Indeed, Levitt showed no ill-effects on Saturday as Dundee United claimed a precious 1-1 draw against Hibernian.

One of our own going from strength to strength 💪 🦁 There's no stopping Ross Graham @RossGraham611 | #UnitedTogether pic.twitter.com/eqIb5yrhOM — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) April 2, 2022

Ross Graham gave the Tangerines the lead in the capital after 10 minutes and Tam Courts’ side controlled the majority of the first period with consummate professionalism.

However, a Harry Clarke leveller on the stroke of half-time changed the course of the contest and United were forced to remain stoic in the face of Hibs pressure after the break.

Simply avoiding defeat in the final match before the split — the small matter of a Dundee derby at Tannadice next Saturday — will now secure top six football.

Levitt added: “We’ve still got a game next weekend so we will focus on that and getting three points, but we’re confident going into that game.”