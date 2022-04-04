Dylan Levitt delivers possible Scotland v Wales World Cup playoff verdict as Dundee United loan star hails Gareth Bale brilliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dylan Levitt delivers possible Scotland v Wales World Cup playoff verdict as Dundee United loan star hails Gareth Bale brilliance

By Alan Temple
April 4 2022, 7.00am Updated: April 4 2022, 8.48am
Dylan Levitt
Dundee United loan star Dylan Levitt admits the prospect of a World Cup playoff between Scotland and Wales is the talk of the Tannadice dressing room.

The Dragons dispatched Austria in stirring fashion during the International hiatus to tee up an encounter with either Ukraine or Steve Clarke’s side for a place in Qatar.

The draw for the Doha showpiece was made this week, with the eventual qualifiers placed in Group B with England, USA and Iran.

“I’m already getting a few comments [from the Dundee United players] about the chance it could be Scotland next,” smiled Levitt. “But it’s all jokes — I take it well and so do they.

“The Austria match was amazing for myself, my family and the whole country. It’s just one more game now. We’re half-way there and the whole nation is behind us.

Levitt in Wales action against Finland
“Scotland would be a good game…an interesting one!

“It’s two good sets of fans and two really good nations fighting to get to a major tournament.

“I saw the draw and it’s a big chance for us to go through. To see your country at a World Cup would be a great feeling. My aim is to get into that squad come November.”

On the inspirational Gareth Bale, whose brace sent Wales a step closer to the World Cup, Levitt added: “Even though he’s not playing in Madrid, you can see his quality is there. He’s still working day-in, day-out to come and fight for his nation.”

‘A little fever’

Ten-cap Levitt was robbed of the opportunity to add to that tally due to illness, but still received positive feedback from his international gaffer.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale
“I had a few words with [Wales manager] Robert Page and he was saying to keep doing what I’m doing,” continued Levitt. “He said they’re noticing me every week.

“It wasn’t a great time to get ill, with the friendly game [against Czech Republic]. I was hoping to be involved in that. But it’s about getting right and looking after your body.

It was just a little fever. I came back up to Dundee on Thursday and trained lightly with the squad.”

Derby focus

Indeed, Levitt showed no ill-effects on Saturday as Dundee United claimed a precious 1-1 draw against Hibernian.

Ross Graham gave the Tangerines the lead in the capital after 10 minutes and Tam Courts’ side controlled the majority of the first period with consummate professionalism.

However, a Harry Clarke leveller on the stroke of half-time changed the course of the contest and United were forced to remain stoic in the face of Hibs pressure after the break.

Simply avoiding defeat in the final match before the split — the small matter of a Dundee derby at Tannadice next Saturday — will now secure top six football.

Levitt added: “We’ve still got a game next weekend so we will focus on that and getting three points, but we’re confident going into that game.”

