Matej Poplatnik: I’m so grateful…If I could, I would give this trophy to the Raith Rovers fans

By Alan Temple
April 4 2022, 7.30am Updated: April 4 2022, 8.51am
Poplatnik with adoring Rovers' fans
Raith Rovers cup hero Matej Poplatnik has likened himself to a diesel engine — and is determined to fuel a late promotion push.

Poplatnik turned in a sensational showing in Sunday’s 3-1 triumph over Queen of the South, scoring two clinical headers and leading the line with aplomb.

The on-loan Slovenian was already a fans’ favourite due to his tireless work ethic and genial character, however he is now adding a ruthless streak.

Poplatnik has scored five goals in his last four games and, after a sluggish start to the campaign, reckons he can improve even further during the Championship run-in.

“I believe I can still do better,” said Poplatnik. “I’m not on the level I’m capable of. I’m like a diesel engine — I need time to warm up!

“This [SPFL Trust Trophy final] is a big achievement but I’m still dreaming big.

“I will be 30 soon but I believe there’s still bigger achievements to come.

“I’m so happy, I can’t describe it. It’s been a tough season but we will celebrate. Then Monday is a new day. We have five huge games ahead of us to reach the play-offs.”

Poplatnik celebrates
Speaking to the assembled media after the final, Poplatnik proudly clutched his man of the match award while sporting a bandage after receiving a nasty blow while stooping to score the opener.

“I got a kick on the head but I never felt it at first,” he smiled. “I was too busy celebrating.

“After a minute, I noticed the blood. But there was no chance I wasn’t putting my head in to score that goal.”

Serenaded from start to finish by the 2,000 Rovers fans in attendance in Airdrie, he added: “I’m so grateful to Raith and the fans — if I could, I would give the trophy to them!”

