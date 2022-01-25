Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matej Poplatnik: Whether Banks O’Dee or Celtic, I’ll set an example at Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
January 25 2022, 5.15pm Updated: January 25 2022, 5.36pm
Poplatnik
Influential: Poplatnik

Matej Poplatnik is determined to be a guiding light in a youthful Raith Rovers squad — regardless of how often he makes the starting line-up.

The Slovenian striker has largely found himself cast in the role of super-sub this term, climbing off the bench for 18 of his 28 appearances and never failing to deliver tireless, hard-running displays.

He has found the net four times, including a close-range effort in Saturday’s 3-0 win at Banks O’Dee which helped to tee up a mouth-watering Scottish Cup last-16 showdown with Celtic.

While Poplatnik is understandably hungry for more minutes, the on-loan Livingston man is adamant his professionalism and work rate will never wane, even when he is far from the first name on the team-sheet.

“I work hard every day in training and every match is the same importance for me,” he told Courier Sport.

“Whether I get my opportunity against Banks O’Dee or Celtic, it is no different — I will give my maximum for Raith Rovers.

“Of course, I want to play and my job is to score goals. But I am a professional and I must be focused all the time. I am an experienced player and know the role I have, on and off the pitch.

“Our team is young and I need to be one of the players to set an example; to show them that if you want to reach something, then you need to work hard.”

‘The goals will definitely come’

Courier Sport understands Rovers remain in the market for another striker this month, boosted by the guaranteed financial windfall from drawing Celtic in cup competition for the second time this campaign.

That would further strengthen an already fierce battle for places.

But despite scoring a combined six goals in 57 appearances — albeit recent arrival Jamie Gullan accounts for just two of those outings — Poplatnik reckons he, Ethon Varian and Gullan will hit the goal trail for the promotion-chasing Rovers.

Livingston loanee Matej Poplatnik in action against Dunfermline.

“We know that, as strikers, we have not been scoring enough goals,” he said candidly.

“But we are working on that. The goals will definitely come.

Ethon [Varian] and Jamie [Gullan] are both good players and good lads. I would say that we are a very good group.

“There is good competition for places. I push Jamie; Jamie pushes Ethon; Ethon pushes me — that is what drives you on.

“That makes us all better players and, because of that, we give the gaffer plenty of choice on a Saturday. I believe he knows he can trust any of us.”

He added: “We have two players for every position that could easily play in the first 11. This is what pushes you on the training pitch.”

