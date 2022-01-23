4 Raith Rovers talking points: Will Celtic Scottish Cup draw spark signing as six-figure windfall looms?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

4 Raith Rovers talking points: Will Celtic Scottish Cup draw spark signing as six-figure windfall looms?

By Alan Temple
January 23 2022, 12.30pm
Connolly in action on Rovers' last trip to Celtic Park
Connolly in action on Rovers' last trip to Celtic Park

Raith Rovers overcame a stoic showing from Banks O’Dee, allied with their own profligacy, to finally emerge 3-0 winners at Spain Park on Saturday.

Goals from Sam Stanton, Matej Poplatnik and Aidan Connolly secured progress to the last-16 of the Scottish Cup, where a mouth-watering trip to Celtic Park lies in store.

Courier Sport made the trip to Aberdeen to wrap up the talking points following a professional job by John McGlynn’s men.

Celtic boost for coffers

Come 7.30 p.m., Rovers’ victory was even more consequential.

Landing a second trip to Parkhead this term is a grim proposition from a footballing perspective, handing the Fifers a Herculean task against Celtic.

However, it is an undeniable boon for the club’s finances.

Raith can now count on an unforeseen six-figure boost due to their 50 per cent cut of the gate receipts (albeit that becomes closer to 40 per cent once the deductible costs of hosting the fixture are considered).

McGlynn and Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou

Further TV money could be forthcoming if the tie is chosen for live coverage.

All of which will give boss McGlynn food for thought in the final week of the transfer window.

Although content with the balance and quality within his squad, the Rovers boss has made no secret of his desire to add one more player to the group; some additional inspiration for what promises to be a fraught promotion race.

That has just become much more viable.

Response from Zanatta and Connolly

Dario Zanatta boasts nine goals and four assists this season. Aidan Connolly has now rippled the net six times, teeing up another four.

Twenty-three goal contributions between two players.

The duo have endured something of a slump in recent weeks — mirroring the Rovers squad as a whole — but they remain pivotal performers with genuinely match-winning quality.

As McGlynn noted, they need their ‘mojo’ back. Saturday may be the first step towards that.

Zanatta was aggressive, direct and unlucky not to score in the first half. Connolly changed the game after climbing from the bench, inadvertently creating the opener before making it 3-0 in the dying embers.

Tougher tests lie ahead, but this was much more like it.

Composure the key for Jamie Gullan

If there has ever been a player too desperate to get off the mark (for the fourth time), then it was Jamie Gullan on Saturday.

The former Hibs striker was presented with three fine chances in the first period against Banks O’Dee, forcing a fine low stop from Fraser Hobday with the most challenging of the opportunities.

Gullan, No.9, celebrates as Stanton breaks the deadlock

He skewed another Zanatta cut-back wide and rippled the side-netting from six yards; visibly snatching at both. Rushed.

However, Gullan did exactly what Rovers fans have been crying out for this season: he planted himself in the penalty box and got on the end of deliveries and through-balls. That final touch — admittedly important — was all that was lacking.

If he continues to get in those positions, the goals will come.

Poplatnik praise

“The boys in the dressing room were all so buzzing for him,” confided Connolly as he casually chatted on the touchline at Spain Park following the full-time whistle.

Rovers players rush to celebrate with Poplatnik

The ‘him’ is Matej Poplatnik.

Despite failing to command a regular starting berth and finding the net just four times this term, the Slovenian striker remains an incredibly popular member of the Rovers dressing room.

He is a consummate professional, supportive teammate and willing worker — regardless of the role he is asked to play.

It would be foolish to surmise that finding the net against Banks O’Dee will open the floodgates, but one can guarantee that few are grafting harder on a daily basis to get the goals flowing.

‘Disaster’ averted for Raith Rovers as John McGlynn hopes duo rediscover ‘mojo’

