Banks O’Dee 0-3 Raith Rovers: Stanton, Poplatnik and Connolly seal Scottish Cup victory against gutsy Dee

Raith Rovers overcame the stubborn resistance of Banks O’Dee to book their place in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win at Spain Park.

Sam Stanton notched his first goal for Rovers in the second period, clinically slotting home from close range.

Substitute Matej Poplatnik doubled the visitors’ lead on 90 minutes with his first touch.

With Dee throwing bodies forward and suffering from tiring legs, Aidan Connolly made it 3-0 to Raith.

In truth, Rovers’ afternoon in Aberdeen should have been even more comprehensive, but for their own wastefulness.

Jamie Gullan passed up three good opportunities in the first half, while Tom Lang and Dario Zanatta came close before Frankie Musonda struck the post.

Tribute

In the days preceding Raith’s trip to Spain Park, manager John McGlynn wisely emphasised the scale of the task ahead.

Fifteen wins from 16 games sees them top the North Superleague, the sixth tier of the domestic game, having rippled the net 98 times — an average of more than six goals a game.

🏆⚽️ The sides emerge for Banks O'Dee's biggest game since winning the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957 Raith Rovers out to avoid becoming a cup scalp pic.twitter.com/qWVI7xPoOc — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) January 22, 2022

Emotion hung heavy in the air during a minute’s applause held for Tom Ewan, the long-serving Banks O’Dee club secretary who passed away last week.

Following that period of solemnity, a raucous roar greeted kick-off. More than 800 spectators squeezed into Spain Park for the club’s biggest occasion since defeating Kilsyth Rangers to lift the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957.

Pressure

Rovers, seeking to respond following a five-game winless streak, grasped the early impetus.

Jamie Gullan skewed one shot inches wide, before the former Hibs kid forced a super low save from Dee stopper Fraser Hobday.

The former Peterhead keeper made an even better block to deny Ross Matthews after the midfielder was sent scampering through on goal.

By the time Frankie Musonda lashed a dangerous drive narrowly off target, a Rovers opener seemed only a matter of time.

However, the stoic hosts held firm until the break, with another super Hobday save thwarting Tom Lang’s header from point-blank range.

Deadlock broken

There was yet more frustration for Rovers after the break when a wonderful Zanatta delivery was met by Musonda, only for the big defender’s header to rattle the post.

After a performance peppered with profligacy, Raith’s opened was fortuitous when it did finally arrive.

A Connolly free-kick struck the Dee defensive wall and ricocheted perfectly into the path of Stanton, who had the simple task of poking the ball into the net from six yards.

There was late controversy when Tom Lang hauled down Lachie Macleod as the Dee striker sought to hare through on goal. Referee Craig Napier deemed it only a yellow card offence.

Rovers would soon double their advantage, with Poplatnik firing home the rebound after Hobday had made a save to deny Ethan Ross.

Gloss was applied to the scoreline when Connolly made it three, putting the final touches to a swift counter-attack.