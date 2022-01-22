Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banks O’Dee 0-3 Raith Rovers: Stanton, Poplatnik and Connolly seal Scottish Cup victory against gutsy Dee

By Alan Temple
January 22 2022, 5.11pm
Tom Lang is denied
Raith Rovers overcame the stubborn resistance of Banks O’Dee to book their place in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup with a 3-0 win at Spain Park.

Sam Stanton notched his first goal for Rovers in the second period, clinically slotting home from close range.

Substitute Matej Poplatnik doubled the visitors’ lead on 90 minutes with his first touch.

With Dee throwing bodies forward and suffering from tiring legs, Aidan Connolly made it 3-0 to Raith.

In truth, Rovers’ afternoon in Aberdeen should have been even more comprehensive, but for their own wastefulness.

Jamie Gullan passed up three good opportunities in the first half, while Tom Lang and Dario Zanatta came close before Frankie Musonda struck the post.

Dee’s Michael Philipson and Raith’s Sam Stanton do battle

Tribute

In the days preceding Raith’s trip to Spain Park, manager John McGlynn wisely emphasised the scale of the task ahead.

Fifteen wins from 16 games sees them top the North Superleague, the sixth tier of the domestic game, having rippled the net 98 times — an average of more than six goals a game.

Emotion hung heavy in the air during a minute’s applause held for Tom Ewan, the long-serving Banks O’Dee club secretary who passed away last week.

Following that period of solemnity, a raucous roar greeted kick-off. More than 800 spectators squeezed into Spain Park for the club’s biggest occasion since defeating Kilsyth Rangers to lift the Scottish Junior Cup in 1957.

Pressure

Rovers, seeking to respond following a five-game winless streak, grasped the early impetus.

Jamie Gullan skewed one shot inches wide, before the former Hibs kid forced a super low save from Dee stopper Fraser Hobday.

The former Peterhead keeper made an even better block to deny Ross Matthews after the midfielder was sent scampering through on goal.

Gullan passed upon several first-half chances

By the time Frankie Musonda lashed a dangerous drive narrowly off target, a Rovers opener seemed only a matter of time.

However, the stoic hosts held firm until the break, with another super Hobday save thwarting Tom Lang’s header from point-blank range.

Deadlock broken

Fraser Hobday excels

There was yet more frustration for Rovers after the break when a wonderful Zanatta delivery was met by Musonda, only for the big defender’s header to rattle the post.

After a performance peppered with profligacy, Raith’s opened was fortuitous when it did finally arrive.

A Connolly free-kick struck the Dee defensive wall and ricocheted perfectly into the path of Stanton, who had the simple task of poking the ball into the net from six yards.

There was late controversy when Tom Lang hauled down Lachie Macleod as the Dee striker sought to hare through on goal. Referee Craig Napier deemed it only a yellow card offence.

Rovers would soon double their advantage, with Poplatnik firing home the rebound after Hobday had made a save to deny Ethan Ross.

Gloss was applied to the scoreline when Connolly made it three, putting the final touches to a swift counter-attack.

Ethan Ross on ‘real fight’ for a Raith Rovers jersey after January arrivals as former Aberdeen starlet calls for ‘ruthless’ streak

