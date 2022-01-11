Jamie Gullan on how Hibs stars Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet steeled him for success at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Jamie Gullan on how Hibs stars Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet steeled him for success at Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
January 11 2022, 5.37pm Updated: January 11 2022, 9.10pm
Welcome: Gullan
Jamie Gullan believes battling Hibs hit-men Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle on a daily basis has readied him for a central striking berth at Raith Rovers.

Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn made no secret of his desire to reinforce Rovers’ attack this month, with tireless duo Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik having only rippled the net a combined five times.

Gullan’s versatility shone through during three previous loan spells in Kirkcaldy, with the youngster also excelling in wide positions and as a second striker.

However, Gullan’s record of 14 goals in 50 appearances for Raith underlines that he knows where the goal is and, now 22 years of age, he feels ready to make that traditional No.9 role his own.

Jamie Gullan (right) celebrates making it 5-1 for Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic at Stark's Park in March 30.
Gullan celebrates scoring against Dunfermline during his third spell at Rovers

“Towards the end of my Hibs career, I was playing more as a striker,” he told Courier Sport. “I think I’m ready to take that position, bring others into the game and hopefully bang in the goals.

“I learned that position and I feel like I’ve got a good grasp on what it takes to be a good striker.

“Playing for Hibs, I was learning from some of the best.”

Fierce competition

Indeed, Gullan’s failure to make a starting berth his own at Easter Road is no disgrace.

Former Rovers front-man Nisbet is a fully-fledged Scotland internationalist, Martin Boyle is the subject of multi-million pound bids from the Middle-East and Christian Doidge brings a fearsome physicality to attack.

But always keen to accentuate the positives, Gullan is adamant the exacting standards those players set in training will stand him in good stead in Kirkcaldy.

Gullan in action against Dundee this term
Gullan in action for Hibs

“I knew that if I wasn’t at my best in training every day, I wouldn’t get anywhere near it,” continued Gullan, who penned a deal with Rovers until 2024 last week.

“Martin Boyle has been brilliant for the last few years, Nizzy [Nisbet] bangs in the goals and Doidgey [Doidge] was playing really well prior to his injury.

“That’s before you talk about guys like Jamie Murphy, who have scored goals at a really good level.

“There was pressure in training to perform in every session, knowing that you had to produce something special to get any opportunity.

“I’m a lot better in training now — I realise the standards you must hit — and working around really top players has improved me. I’ll be looking to bring that into training, and games, at Raith.”

Emotional

He added: “It was great learning curve but now it’s time for me to make a name for myself and not be in the background.”

Nevertheless, leaving the Hibernian Training Centre in East Lothian for the final time was always going to be bittersweet.

After six years with the capital club, Gullan was afforded myriad good wishes from Hibs fans on social media; one of their own leaving for pastures new.

“It’s a different feeling when you walk out the door for the last time,” acknowledged Gullan.

“I was there for six years and made some brilliant memories and great friends. It was an emotional day — but I had no doubt this was the right time to move on.

“The Hibs fans saw a young boy coming through from the youth team and they backed me from my first appearance to my last.

“They always wanted the best for me and I appreciate all their messages and support.”

