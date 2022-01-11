Jamie Gullan on how Hibs stars Martin Boyle and Kevin Nisbet steeled him for success at Raith Rovers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jamie Gullan believes battling Hibs hit-men Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle on a daily basis has readied him for a central striking berth at Raith Rovers.

Stark’s Park boss John McGlynn made no secret of his desire to reinforce Rovers’ attack this month, with tireless duo Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik having only rippled the net a combined five times.

Gullan’s versatility shone through during three previous loan spells in Kirkcaldy, with the youngster also excelling in wide positions and as a second striker.

However, Gullan’s record of 14 goals in 50 appearances for Raith underlines that he knows where the goal is and, now 22 years of age, he feels ready to make that traditional No.9 role his own.

“Towards the end of my Hibs career, I was playing more as a striker,” he told Courier Sport. “I think I’m ready to take that position, bring others into the game and hopefully bang in the goals.

“I learned that position and I feel like I’ve got a good grasp on what it takes to be a good striker.

“Playing for Hibs, I was learning from some of the best.”

Fierce competition

Indeed, Gullan’s failure to make a starting berth his own at Easter Road is no disgrace.

Former Rovers front-man Nisbet is a fully-fledged Scotland internationalist, Martin Boyle is the subject of multi-million pound bids from the Middle-East and Christian Doidge brings a fearsome physicality to attack.

But always keen to accentuate the positives, Gullan is adamant the exacting standards those players set in training will stand him in good stead in Kirkcaldy.

“I knew that if I wasn’t at my best in training every day, I wouldn’t get anywhere near it,” continued Gullan, who penned a deal with Rovers until 2024 last week.

“Martin Boyle has been brilliant for the last few years, Nizzy [Nisbet] bangs in the goals and Doidgey [Doidge] was playing really well prior to his injury.

“That’s before you talk about guys like Jamie Murphy, who have scored goals at a really good level.

“There was pressure in training to perform in every session, knowing that you had to produce something special to get any opportunity.

“I’m a lot better in training now — I realise the standards you must hit — and working around really top players has improved me. I’ll be looking to bring that into training, and games, at Raith.”

Emotional

He added: “It was great learning curve but now it’s time for me to make a name for myself and not be in the background.”

Nevertheless, leaving the Hibernian Training Centre in East Lothian for the final time was always going to be bittersweet.

After six years with the capital club, Gullan was afforded myriad good wishes from Hibs fans on social media; one of their own leaving for pastures new.

Thing's You Love To See

Jamie Gullan Gets His First Senior Goal👏👏👏To Make It 5-1 pic.twitter.com/aJKZtpa7is — Hibs Till I Die (@HfcNufc) February 28, 2020

“It’s a different feeling when you walk out the door for the last time,” acknowledged Gullan.

“I was there for six years and made some brilliant memories and great friends. It was an emotional day — but I had no doubt this was the right time to move on.

“The Hibs fans saw a young boy coming through from the youth team and they backed me from my first appearance to my last.

“They always wanted the best for me and I appreciate all their messages and support.”