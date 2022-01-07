Ethan Ross on ‘real fight’ for a Raith Rovers jersey after January arrivals as former Aberdeen starlet calls for ‘ruthless’ streak

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ethan Ross has hailed Raith Rovers’ brisk business as John McGlynn tools up for a Championship charge.

The Kirkcaldy club have already snapped up Sam Stanton, Ben Williamson and Jamie Gullan, with the latter expected to be in the squad for Saturday’s trip to Inverness after arriving from Hibs this week.

Stanton and Williamson shone in last weekend’s Fife derby stalemate against Dunfermline; silver linings in an otherwise dreary affair.

And former Aberdeen youngster Ross reckons the renewed competition for places at Stark’s Park will bring out the best in McGlynn’s men.

“You can see the quality that Ben [Williamson] and Sam [Stanton] bring to the team,” Ross told Courier Sport.

“I thought they were brilliant last Sunday and they’ve shown their ability in every session since coming through the door.

“They are good players and bring something different to the team.

“With Jamie [Gullan] coming in — a player with a real eye for goal and physicality — that’s another great addition.

“We’ve got the option to rotate and it’s a real fight for a jersey now.

“That’s a healthy position to be in. We all know we need to be at our absolute maximum to play.

“We have different options, in terms of tactics and personnel, and the gaffer clearly knows how to build a good squad. We have strength, depth and versatility.”

Trust

Rovers are not only strengthening, but building for the future.

Stanton, Gullan and Ross himself have all arrived on deals until the summer of 2024 in the past three months, while the vast majority of the squad are secured until 2023.

And Ross believes that is testament to McGlynn — and the belief he engenders from his players.

“Tying these players down shows ambition from the club, but also what a draw the manager is,” added Ross. “People want to come and play for him; they trust him.

“That’s certainly the case for me. I trust him to develop my career.

“Of course, we might not win promotion — although we’ll give it everything we’ve got — but we have a structure and stability that will serve us well going forward.”

Goal trail

A more immediate concern for Ross, however, is Saturday’s trip to Inverness and Rovers’ bid to end a three-game winless run.

Raith have also played six matches since their last goal from open play — scored by Ross against Falkirk.

But Ross is adamant that halting that drought is the responsibility of the entire squad, not just the strikers.

“No team is going to go through an entire season without a bit of a dip in form — unless you are Manchester City,” added Ross.

“The message from the gaffer is clear: we need to be more creative and incisive. That will bring the chances to score.

“But it’s down to us — and I’m not just talking about the forwards — to take that on board and take our opportunities. It needs to be a collective effort to have a ruthless edge.”