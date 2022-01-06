EXCLUSIVE: Hibs striker Jamie Gullan nearing permanent Raith Rovers transfer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers are closing in on the signing of Hibs striker Jamie Gullan.

The 22-year-old is in advanced talks with the Fife outfit and it is hoped he will join in time for Saturday’s visit to Inverness.

Gullan has previously enjoyed THREE loan spells at Stark’s Park, notching a combined 14 goals in 50 appearances.

However, Courier Sport understands Gullan is set to seal a permanent move away from Easter Road after a deal was struck between the clubs.

Hibs’ £300,000 capture of Elias Melkersen bumped ‘Hammer’ — as he is known due to his thunderous left foot — further down the pecking order with the Hibees.

However, Hibs will benefit from any future sell-on fee.

Gullan, who also enjoyed a loan spell with Queen’s Park in 2018, will depart after 39 appearances for Hibs, albeit just six of those came in the starting line-up.

He scored three goals for the capital club.

‘Brain of Britain’

Rovers boss John McGlynn is hopeful Gullan’s impending arrival will add potency to his striking pool, with 642 minutes having passed since his charges last found the net from open play.

Gullan can also operate anywhere across a front-three or as part of a two-man partnership, affording McGlynn tactical versatility.

Speaking after another goalless showing in Sunday’s stalemate against Dunfermline, the Stark’s Park boss conceded: “You don’t have to be brain of Britain to look at our strikers and the amount of goals they have scored; it’s not enough.”

Rovers, still just four points adrift of Championship leaders Arbroath, have already added Ben Williamson and Sam Stanton to their ranks in this transfer window.