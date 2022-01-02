John McGlynn makes ‘stale’ admission amid goal drought as Raith Rovers boss is quizzed on David Goodwillie ‘interest’

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn has acknowledged that Raith Rovers desperately need to strengthen their attacking options — but refused to be drawn on reports of a contentious swoop for Clyde forward David Goodwillie.

The Kirkcaldy club have scored one goal in their last six matches, a penalty against Kilmarnock, and have not found the net in open play since Ethan Ross’ winner at Falkirk on November 27.

Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik have scored a combined five goals in 51 appearances and, while their selfless work for the team is exemplary, McGlynn is keen to add an instinctive marksman to his ranks.

“Recruitment is an all-year round thing,” said the Raith boss. “You get players sent to you all the time and we’ll be looking.

“You don’t have to be brain of Britain to look at our strikers and the amount of goals they have scored; it’s not enough.

“We’ve got a list a mile long but it’s about getting the right one.

“I don’t think there will be anything imminent.”

Asked whether there was any truth to reports linking Raith with a move for Clyde star Goodwillie — a prospect which was publicly lambasted by former Rovers director Val McDermid — McGlynn added: “I’m not going to get dragged into that.”

Sunday’s showdown with Dunfermline saw McGlynn switch to a 4-3-1-2 formation in a bid find potency in the final third, with Varian and Poplatnik both deployed in attack.

However, it failed to click in a forgettable 0-0 draw.

Rovers’ best opportunities came from set-pieces — two Tom Lang headers and a Ross free-kick.

“It was frustrating,” said McGlynn. “It was a dour, drab, dull derby.

“There weren’t many chances and there was a lack of quality. We can play better than that.

“It’s a clean sheet but that’s about all we can take from it. It was nothing like we would normally produce.”

‘We have gone a little bit stale’

If searching for positives, January captures Sam Stanton and Ben Williamson both made bright debuts after being immediately pitched into the starting line-up.

“I thought they both did well,” said McGlynn. “I wanted to get them in the team. They have just arrived and we wanted them in there early, to pick things up.

“We have gone a little bit stale and need that freshness going in.”