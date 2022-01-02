Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn makes ‘stale’ admission amid goal drought as Raith Rovers boss is quizzed on David Goodwillie ‘interest’

By Alan Temple
January 2 2022, 6.37pm Updated: January 2 2022, 6.39pm
Frustrated: McGlynn
Frustrated: McGlynn

John McGlynn has acknowledged that Raith Rovers desperately need to strengthen their attacking options — but refused to be drawn on reports of a contentious swoop for Clyde forward David Goodwillie.

The Kirkcaldy club have scored one goal in their last six matches, a penalty against Kilmarnock, and have not found the net in open play since Ethan Ross’ winner at Falkirk on November 27.

Ethon Varian and Matej Poplatnik have scored a combined five goals in 51 appearances and, while their selfless work for the team is exemplary, McGlynn is keen to add an instinctive marksman to his ranks.

“Recruitment is an all-year round thing,” said the Raith boss. “You get players sent to you all the time and we’ll be looking.

“You don’t have to be brain of Britain to look at our strikers and the amount of goals they have scored; it’s not enough.

“We’ve got a list a mile long but it’s about getting the right one.

“I don’t think there will be anything imminent.”

David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
Goodwillie has been linked with Raith Rovers.

Asked whether there was any truth to reports linking Raith with a move for Clyde star Goodwillie — a prospect which was publicly lambasted by former Rovers director Val McDermid — McGlynn added: “I’m not going to get dragged into that.”

Blank

Sunday’s showdown with Dunfermline saw McGlynn switch to a 4-3-1-2 formation in a bid find potency in the final third, with Varian and Poplatnik both deployed in attack.

However, it failed to click in a forgettable 0-0 draw.

Rovers’ best opportunities came from set-pieces — two Tom Lang headers and a Ross free-kick.

Tom Lang came close for Rovers

“It was frustrating,” said McGlynn. “It was a dour, drab, dull derby.

“There weren’t many chances and there was a lack of quality. We can play better than that.

“It’s a clean sheet but that’s about all we can take from it. It was nothing like we would normally produce.”

‘We have gone a little bit stale’

If searching for positives, January captures Sam Stanton and Ben Williamson both made bright debuts after being immediately pitched into the starting line-up.

“I thought they both did well,” said McGlynn. “I wanted to get them in the team. They have just arrived and we wanted them in there early, to pick things up.

“We have gone a little bit stale and need that freshness going in.”

Raith Rovers 0-0 Dunfermline: Fife derby rivals rue missed chances in Stark’s Park stalemate

