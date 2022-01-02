Dick Campbell: Any fool who writes Arbroath off knows nothing about football

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are just two points off their target for the season – but believes it would be foolhardy to write off the Angus side.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with a hard-fought draw with second placed side Inverness.

But while Campbell is refusing to see beyond his survival target of 40 points, he admits his team should be written off at your peril.

“Any fool who is prepared to write Arbroath off knows nothing about football,” said Campbell.

“We’re a working class unit. I’m not really bothering my backside if we’re top four.

“I’m not here to do that. We’ve got another two points to stay in the league and that is our objective.

“I’m not sitting here and talking about play-offs.

“I couldn’t care less if we get in the play-off. I’m not bothering my backside.

“I wouldn’t say being ‘under the radar’ is the right phrase.

“There was a report in one of the papers yesterday and six reporters talked about the Championship and never mentioned Arbroath.

“I pinned it to the dressing room wall and mentioned to the players before the game.

“You need a cause, don’t you? Everybody thinks because you’re part-time you are a set of monkeys.

“We’re not a set of monkeys. We’re a good team and a good unit.”

Billy Dodds: Dick Campbell can take Arbroath all the way

Inverness boss Billy Dodds went a stage further than Campbell insisting the Angus side can ‘go the distance.’

“Anybody who writes Arbroath off is off their head,” said Dodds.

“We beat them on the opening day of the season here and they’ve only lost one since.

“If you want to write them off after that – or if anyone does – then they’re crazy.

“They’ve still only been beaten twice this season, once from us in the first game.

“So they are going to go the whole distance, I think.

“I’m not sure if they are losing one or two players on loan.

“But they have re-signed the big striker up front from Livi (Jack Hamilton) so they will be there.

“Maybe some other people are writing Arbroath off, I’m certainly not.”