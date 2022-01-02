Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell: Any fool who writes Arbroath off knows nothing about football

By Ewan Smith
January 2 2022, 6.46pm
Dick Campbell watches on from the dugout as his side drew 0-0 with Inverness at Gayfield.
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are just two points off their target for the season – but believes it would be foolhardy to write off the Angus side.

Arbroath extended their unbeaten run to 12 games with a hard-fought draw with second placed side Inverness.

But while Campbell is refusing to see beyond his survival target of 40 points, he admits  his team should be written off at your peril.

“Any fool who is prepared to write Arbroath off knows nothing about football,” said Campbell.

“We’re a working class unit. I’m not really bothering my backside if we’re top four.

Derek Gaston kept another clean sheet for Arbroath at home to Inverness

“I’m not here to do that. We’ve got another two points to stay in the league and that is our objective.

“I’m not sitting here and talking about play-offs.

“I couldn’t care less if we get in the play-off. I’m not bothering my backside.

“I wouldn’t say being ‘under the radar’ is the right phrase.

Michael McKenna holds off a challenge from Inverness' David Carson.
“There was a report in one of the papers yesterday and six reporters talked about the Championship and never mentioned Arbroath.

“I pinned it to the dressing room wall and mentioned to the players before the game.

“You need a cause, don’t you? Everybody thinks because you’re part-time you are a set of monkeys.

“We’re not a set of monkeys. We’re a good team and a good unit.”

Billy Dodds: Dick Campbell can take Arbroath all the way

Billy Dodds insists Arbroath are the real deal

Inverness boss Billy Dodds went a stage further than Campbell insisting the Angus side can ‘go the distance.’

“Anybody who writes Arbroath off is off their head,” said Dodds.

“We beat them on the opening day of the season here and they’ve only lost one since.

“If you want to write them off after that – or if anyone does – then they’re crazy.

“They’ve still only been beaten twice this season, once from us in the first game.

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell chatting to his Inverness counterpart Billy Dodds

“So they are going to go the whole distance, I think.

“I’m not sure if they are losing one or two players on loan.

“But they have re-signed the big striker up front from Livi (Jack Hamilton) so they will be there.

“Maybe some other people are writing Arbroath off, I’m certainly not.”

