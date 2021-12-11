Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dick Campbell still focused on 40-point safety milestone as Arbroath convincingly beat Partick

By Scott Lorimer
December 11 2021, 8.00pm
Dick Campbell was impressed with his side's performance against Partick.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell still insists his side’s main goal for the season is to avoid relegation – despite just being three points from the top after a comfortable victory over Partick Thistle.

The Lichties moved up to third in the Championship after the 2-0 win at Firhill.

Goals from Anton Dowds and Liam Henderson secured the points for Arbroath and it was no less than they deserved, according to Campbell.

Deserved win

“That’s as good as we’ve played this year. Nobody would deny us that,” he said.

“When you get the fixture list at the start of the season and you think of the tough games. Thistle’s one. I’ve been here, I’ve been the manager. I know how difficult it is.”

Arbroath rode early Thistle pressure well and countered numerous times throughout the game and should have won by a bigger score line, something Campbell is more than aware of.

“We got a good first goal and the second was a great goal as well,” he said.

“We had really good chances to make it more than that.

“I thought I was going to get another couple at the end there to help with the goal difference!”

Thistle enjoyed slightly more possession of the ball, but never really troubled the visitors – other than a Ross MacIver header which rattled Derek Gaston’s bar.

40-point target

That aside, it was a trouble-free afternoon for the Arbroath stopper who earned another clean sheet.

“We totally and utterly deserved to win today,” Campbell said.

“They didn’t really threat at all – ok they hit the bar but that was maybe a mistake from our point of view.

“But that’s the breaks you get. It shows you we can come to Partick Thistle and comfortably so we’re getting near those 40 points.”

Arbroath are aiming to achieve that point target which would likely secure their position in the Championship.

Despite just being three points off the top of the league, Campbell is still only focused on one thing.

“We’ve won and getting closer to that 40-point mark that will keep us up – then we can get on with thinking about something else,” he said.

“Once we get there, I’ll tell you what’s on my mind after that.”

