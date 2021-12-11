Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partick Thistle 0-2 Arbroath: Lichties end Jags’ clean sheet record to go third in Championship

By Scott Lorimer
December 11 2021, 4.52pm Updated: December 11 2021, 4.53pm
Michael McKenna's free-kick set up Arbroath's second.
Arbroath ended Partick Thistle’s clean sheet record with a deserved 2-0 away win at Firhill.

Prior to the game Thistle hadn’t conceded a goal in eight games but a first-half stoppage-time header from Anton Dowds ended a run of 766 minutes of football without conceding.

A Liam Henderson header in the second half compounded the Jag’s misery on a blustery afternoon in the north of Glasgow.

Two changes

Dick Campbell made two changes to his squad, with Liam Henderson and Anton Dowds coming into the starting line up. Ricky Little missed out due to a concussion and Luke Donnelly dropped to the bench.

It was a lively start to the game for the home side taking the game to the Lichties, who were happy to sit back and absorb the pressure.

Arbroath’s counter-attacking tactics soon started to pay-off with several chances from Stewart, Dowds and Craigen going a begging.

Partick did start to pick up the urgency towards the end of the half, but up popped Anton Dowds to ruin their clean sheet record from a simply set piece routine.

An in-swinging James Craigen corner right on the stroke of half-time was nodded in by the on-loan Falkirk striker.

Second half

The second half started off much the same as the first ended with the home supporters getting increasingly frustrated at their side’s inability to break through the Arbroath defence.

Arbroath were denied a second on 56 minutes by Richard Forster clearing a Scott Stewart shot off the line. Neat foot work from Joel Nouble played in Stewart on the edge of the box. The forward curved his shot around keeper Jamie Sneddon but Foster made a remarkable clearance to stop a certain goal.

Shortly after, Craigen missed a glorious chance at the back post after the ball bobbled through to him  but he scuffed his effort wide from only a few yards out.

Partick’s best chance of the game came on 63 minutes when a cross from right was headed on to the bar by Ross MacIver, before Arbroath cleared their lines.

The Lichties made it two on 78 minutes after substitute Dale Hilson was fouled on the touchline. Michael McKenna‘s free kick floated into the box and Liam Henderson headed in at the back post.

Arbroath continued to trouble Partick but it stayed 2-0 and Dick Campbell’s side moved up to third.

