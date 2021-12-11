Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath talisman Michael McKenna set to extend stay at Gayfield with new deal

By Scott Lorimer
December 11 2021, 8.05am Updated: December 11 2021, 9.15am
Michael McKenna looks set to sign a new deal with Arbroath.
Arbroath ace Michael McKenna looks set to extend his stay at Gayfield by signing a new contract.

The 30-year-old joined Dick Campbell’s side from Berwick Rangers in 2018 and has since become a fans’ favourite on the Angus coast.

In 2019, he extended his initial deal and the midfielder looks set to commit to the club once more.

The deal looks set to be finalised over the coming days, with McKenna enjoying his football with the Lichties.

Michael McKenna's celebrates his double against Partick Thistle at Gayfield.
It’s understood talks are also being held with a number of other players – and Campbell hopes to have those contracts ironed out over the coming weeks.

McKenna has recently been playing slightly deeper in midfield but also operates as a creative player and is currently the Championship’s leading goalscorer with 11 goals.

Big game

Manager Dick Campbell will hope his talisman will be able to help conjure up a goal on the trip to Firhill tomorrow.

Partick, like the Lichties, are on a fine run of form and have yet to concede a goal in eight games.

Campbell’s side beat the Jags 3-1 at Gayfield earlier in the season, but he knows his side will be in for a tough afternoon tomorrow.

“We’ve already beaten them but they’ve earned their right to be in the top five,” he said.

“The fact they are one place above us tells you how big a game it is.”

Michael McKenna netted a stunning free-kick in Arbroath's win over Partick Thistle at Gayfield.
Campbell will be without battling defender Ricky Little for the trip, who has been ruled out with a concussion sustained in last weekend’s draw with Raith.

Long-term absentee Nicky Low will also miss out, although he won’t be long in returning to the squad.

“I’ve got one or two issues with my team,” he told Courier Sport.

“Ricky’s got concussion, so there’s the statutory absenteeism for that. Nicky is still a wee bit short.

“There will be one or two changes, but that’s my job to get the strength and depth sorted out.”

Different priorities

Despite just two goals separating the sides in the, Campbell knows the expectation for each this season is nearly poles apart.

“I was a manger there, I know how big a club they are. I know the standards set there,” he explained.

“The big difference between Arbroath and Partick Thistle is, they need to win the league. We just need to stay in it.

“So the priorities are a bit different. There will be a big crowd there, so let’s just go and see what’s in front of us.”

