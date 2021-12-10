Partick Thistle v Arbroath: The stats that should give the Lichties hope ahead of Maryhill clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath travel to Firhill on Saturday to take on Partick Thistle with the aim of extending their eight-game unbeaten run.

A win for Dick Campbell’s side will see them leapfrog their opponents into at least fourth place.

However, Ian McCall’s side are also in fine form having not lost in nine games.

Thistle have proven themselves worthy contenders for the Championship title with a string of results which has thrust them into the mix.

We take a look at some key stats which could prove decisive ahead of the weekend clash.

Partick shut out

Partick haven’t lost a game since October 8 when they were knocked out of the Challenge Cup by Queen of the South.

Looking at their league form, you have to go back to September 26, when they went down 3-2 at Raith Rovers.

One area which may cause a little concern for the Lichties is that Thistle have not conceded a goal in eight games – that’s 720 minutes of football. An all-time club record which Arbroath will look to end on Saturday.

Their shut out record is also reflected in the form of goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

In the 14 Championship games he’s played he’s kept nine clean sheets, the most of any goalkeeper in Scotland, alongside Killie’s Zach Hemming.

Arbroath’s Derek Gaston is on seven clean sheets, but has been slightly busier than his Partick counterpart, making 34 saves while Sneddon has made 29 stops.

On the number of goals conceded, however, Partick have let in 14, one more than Arbroath.

Leading scorers

As well as keeping the most shut outs, Partick also lead the table on the number of goals scored.

With 29 goals in 16 games, Thistle are averaging around 1.8 goals per match.

Arbroath, though, follow close behind on 26 goals.

The Lichties are the league’s busiest team in front of goal attempting 193 shots, of which 77 of those were on target – 13.5% of shots have resulted in a goal.

Thistle have been a bit more ruthless in front of goal with 17.4% of their 167 attempts leading to a goal.

If Arbroath want to break Thistle’s clean sheet record, they will have to start turning those shots into goals but Ian McCall will no doubt look to neutralise the Lichties’ attack.

History

One area which greatly favours Arbroath is recent history.

This is not a fixture that Partick have enjoyed in the past 20 years. You have to go back seven games, to their 2001 First Division winning season, for the Jag’s last victory over the Angus club.

They have met four times in the Championship – Arbroath have won three of those encounters, while their first meeting in the SPFL ended 1-1.

Since the turn of the century, the sides have met 14 times. Arbroath have come out on top in six results, there have been five draws and Partick have only been victorious three times.