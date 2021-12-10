Jamie MacDonald wants more cause for celebration against Kilmarnock after Raith Rovers ace becomes a dad for the fourth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jamie MacDonald wants more cause for celebration against Kilmarnock after Raith Rovers ace becomes a dad for the fourth time

By Alan Temple
December 10 2021, 5.00pm
Proud: MacDonald
Jamie MacDonald is ready for the routine of sleepless nights and wailing wake-up calls after welcoming baby Caoimhe to the family.

However, the doting dad will happily fight fatigue as Raith Rovers seek to enhance their burgeoning title hopes against Kilmarnock.

MacDonald’s wife, Roxzannah, gave birth to a daughter in the early hours of Tuesday morning; a fourth child for the couple.

The experienced goalkeeper actually missed Rovers’ SPFL Trust Trophy win at Inverness due to Caoimhe’s impending arrival.

His subsequent outing at Arbroath was a nervous one — and not for footballing reasons.

MacDonald warming up

“My wife’s due date was the Monday before the Inverness game so it was too far to travel, in case anything did happen,” MacDonald told Courier Sport. “It would have been too risky.

“Even last weekend, I was constantly checking the phone thinking, ‘is this phone-call coming?’ It was definitely in the back of my mind. If it wasn’t so wet, I might have taken my mobile into the goals!”

Sleepless nights

With Caoimhe now three days old, Jamie and Roxzannah are on cloud nine — and ready for the rewarding challenges of balancing work and home life.

“I’m well-versed in that now,” smiled MacDonald. “You take the sleep where you can get it and enjoy the good times. Plenty of coffee is key.

“It’s more difficult for my wife, I have to say. I still get to disappear to training and play on a Saturday — that gets me out of the house while she’s dealing with everything!”

Suffice to say the events of this week have taken MacDonald’s mind off a crucial Championship showdown against his former club, Kilmarnock.

MacDonald in action against Celtic

Indeed, he believes starting a family a decade ago has afforded him an invaluable sense of perspective as he continues to thrive in the autumn of his career at Stark’s Park.

“I felt a huge difference when our first daughter [Darragh] arrived. That was 10 years ago and you immediately feel a change.

“I used to be wrapped up in the football and so analytical. Maybe too much. I would think about it 24/7 and it becomes a bit obsessive.

“It’s important to not think about football sometimes; to get away from it and concentrate on other things.

“Speaking for myself, I feel more relaxed and grounded now.

“When I’m at football, everything is 100 per cent commitment and focus. But away from that, there’s a big world out there.”

Kilmarnock challenge

Not that MacDonald’s tranquil attitude should be mistaken for a lack of determination.

Rovers sit second in the Championship, one point ahead of Killie and are defending a 14-game unbeaten run.

Moreover, they defeated the Ayrshire outfit 3-1 at Rugby Park in October; a statement performance and result.

MacDonald added: “That win at Rugby Park has probably set us up for where we are right now, in terms of giving us that confidence to push and realise: if we can beat Kilmarnock, then we can beat anyone.”

