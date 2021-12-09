John McGlynn reveals ‘hefty’ Ethan Ross Aberdeen sell-on fee as Raith Rovers boss opens up on Derek McInnes chats

An error occurred. Please try again.

John McGlynn is adamant Ethan Ross has all the tools to reach the top.

And the Raith Rovers boss reckons the ‘hefty’ sell-on clause demanded by Aberdeen proves that the Dons believe it too.

Ross, 20, returned to Kirkcaldy in October after Raith shelled out a five-figure development fee to the Pittodrie club for the winger’s services.

It has proved to be money well spent, with the ex-Scotland U19 international notching five goals in 10 outings.

He was named Championship player of the month for November earlier this week.

Asked whether Ross can ultimately star in the Scottish top-flight — and beyond — McGlynn said: “There’s no doubt he has that talent for that. Absolutely.

“Aberdeen didn’t particularly want to lose Ethan. He decided not to sign a new contract but their plan was to keep him.

“Those reasons are, of course, between Ethan and Aberdeen but clearly Aberdeen also believe he’s capable of playing at a very high level.

“Part of the deal was quite a hefty sell-on fee which reflects that. That shows the potential they believe Ethan has.

“But Aberdeen were really good to deal with, on a personal level with myself and in terms of allowing Ethan to come to us. Everyone rates him very highly and believes he can kick on.”

Levels

Ross enjoyed a loan stint at Stark’s Park last term, claiming three assists and two goals from 15 outings.

However, his end product has reached a different level this season as he thrives in the ‘No.10’ role behind Rovers striker Ethon Varian.

“There is no doubt that he has improved in the final third,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “That is something that myself and Aberdeen were aware of during his time on loan here.

“Speaking with [former Dons manager] Derek McInnes around a year ago, there was a feeling that when Ethan was playing wide he wasn’t getting in the box enough.

“His final shot or final pass wasn’t always there.

“But he has played in a slightly different role for us this season — just behind the striker — and he is getting dangerous, central areas and proving that he has that quality.”

Ross’ award this week will further buoy the youngster as he relishes life on and off the pitch at Raith.

“Ethan enjoys it here and he has that security of a contract for a long period of time [until 2024],” added McGlynn. “He is in a very good place, mentally and on the football pitch. Long may that continue.”