John McGlynn reveals ‘hefty’ Ethan Ross Aberdeen sell-on fee as Raith Rovers boss opens up on Derek McInnes chats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

John McGlynn reveals ‘hefty’ Ethan Ross Aberdeen sell-on fee as Raith Rovers boss opens up on Derek McInnes chats

By Alan Temple
December 9 2021, 5.00pm Updated: December 9 2021, 5.17pm
In-form: Ross
In-form: Ross

John McGlynn is adamant Ethan Ross has all the tools to reach the top.

And the Raith Rovers boss reckons the ‘hefty’ sell-on clause demanded by Aberdeen proves that the Dons believe it too.

Ross, 20, returned to Kirkcaldy in October after Raith shelled out a five-figure development fee to the Pittodrie club for the winger’s services.

It has proved to be money well spent, with the ex-Scotland U19 international notching five goals in 10 outings.

He was named Championship player of the month for November earlier this week.

Asked whether Ross can ultimately star in the Scottish top-flight — and beyond — McGlynn said: “There’s no doubt he has that talent for that. Absolutely.

Delight: Ross

“Aberdeen didn’t particularly want to lose Ethan. He decided not to sign a new contract but their plan was to keep him.

“Those reasons are, of course, between Ethan and Aberdeen but clearly Aberdeen also believe he’s capable of playing at a very high level.

“Part of the deal was quite a hefty sell-on fee which reflects that. That shows the potential they believe Ethan has.

“But Aberdeen were really good to deal with, on a personal level with myself and in terms of allowing Ethan to come to us. Everyone rates him very highly and believes he can kick on.”

Levels

Ross enjoyed a loan stint at Stark’s Park last term, claiming three assists and two goals from 15 outings.

However, his end product has reached a different level this season as he thrives in the ‘No.10’ role behind Rovers striker Ethon Varian.

“There is no doubt that he has improved in the final third,” McGlynn told Courier Sport. “That is something that myself and Aberdeen were aware of during his time on loan here.

“Speaking with [former Dons manager] Derek McInnes around a year ago, there was a feeling that when Ethan was playing wide he wasn’t getting in the box enough.

“His final shot or final pass wasn’t always there.

“But he has played in a slightly different role for us this season — just behind the striker — and he is getting dangerous, central areas and proving that he has that quality.”

Ross’ award this week will further buoy the youngster as he relishes life on and off the pitch at Raith.

“Ethan enjoys it here and he has that security of a contract for a long period of time [until 2024],” added McGlynn. “He is in a very good place, mentally and on the football pitch. Long may that continue.”

Ethan Ross reveals ambitious target as Raith Rovers ace declares: ‘I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back!’