Dundee United launch £300,000+ first phase Gussie Park academy revamp and praise fans’ financial contribution

Tam Courts has praised Dundee United fans for helping secure a bright future for the club’s youth academy.

United have announced work has begun on the £300,000-plus first phase of their ‘academy campus project’ at Gussie Park, adjacent to Tannadice.

The club is installing a new Fifa-quality pro-standard all-weather surface, new fencing and enhanced coaching and spectator facilities.

They hope works will be completed in early 2022.

Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) are contributing £100,000 towards the costs of the development.

That comes after their Covid-19 cashflow injection in June 2020 was reallocated by the Tannadice side towards the academy.

And Courts, who pays a monthly subscription with DUSF, has welcomed the project and the support of the fans.

“We get phenomenal support from bodies and associations like the Dundee United Supporters Foundation,” Courts told Courier Sport.

“That happens because these guys are passionate about the club and want to support us in any way they can.

“But it’s also because and they have a lot of confidence that the academy is the future of the club.

“They are playing a key role in that future with their financial support.

“Every pound we receive from them is well-spent and well-intentioned.

“It will be about developing players of the future for Dundee United.

“We’ll do anything we can to provide a better service to our young players.

“But we also want to strike the balance between providing a service and keeping them hungry.

“When they come into a first team environment they are going to have to have that hunger like Kieran Freeman or Declan Glass.

“This is exciting for the club and I’m delighted DUSF are playing a part.”

Andy Goldie: Gussie Park is ‘home’ to our Dundee United academy

Academy director Andy Goldie believes a redeveloped Gussie Park will give youngsters a place to call ‘home.’

“The last three years have been focused on building an infrastructure and culture,” Goldie told Dundee United’s website.

“The redevelopment of Gussie Park will provide an environment they can call home and maximise their potential.

“In the shadow of Tannadice, the location of Gussie Park not only inspires our young players but helps us celebrate the history of Dundee United.

“And the next generation are looking to emulate the success of the legends and graduates who learned their trade on the same pitch.”

Phase two will incorporate educations rooms, a physical performance suite, office space and changing rooms.

“We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support of Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members,” added Goldie.

Ged Bell of DUSF said: “It is great news the club have decided to develop Gussie Park as it cements our home at Tannadice for the forseeable future.”

“The Foundation’s policy on funding is that it will go into a bricks and mortar building project,” added DUSF’s Martin Manzi. “That will be a tangible part of our football club forever.”