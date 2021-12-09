Dundee United launch £300,000+ first phase Gussie Park academy revamp and praise fans’ financial contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United launch £300,000+ first phase Gussie Park academy revamp and praise fans’ financial contribution

By Ewan Smith
December 9 2021, 5.09pm Updated: December 10 2021, 6.23pm
Work has begun on phase one of the Gussie Park development
Work has begun on phase one of the Gussie Park development

Tam Courts has praised Dundee United fans for helping secure a bright future for the club’s youth academy.

United have announced work has begun on the £300,000-plus first phase of their ‘academy campus project’ at Gussie Park, adjacent to Tannadice.

The club is installing a new Fifa-quality pro-standard all-weather surface, new fencing and enhanced coaching and spectator facilities.

They hope works will be completed in early 2022.

Dundee United Supporters Foundation (DUSF) are contributing £100,000 towards the costs of the development.

That comes after their Covid-19 cashflow injection in June 2020 was reallocated by the Tannadice side towards the academy.

And Courts, who pays a monthly subscription with DUSF, has welcomed the project and the support of the fans.

“We get phenomenal support from bodies and associations like the Dundee United Supporters Foundation,” Courts told Courier Sport.

“That happens because these guys are passionate about the club and want to support us in any way they can.

“But it’s also because and they have a lot of confidence that the academy is the future of the club.

“They are playing a key role in that future with their financial support.

Tam Courts has praised the Dundee United Supporters Foundation

“Every pound we receive from them is well-spent and well-intentioned.

“It will be about developing players of the future for Dundee United.

“We’ll do anything we can to provide a better service to our young players.

“But we also want to strike the balance between providing a service and keeping them hungry.

“When they come into a first team environment they are going to have to have that hunger like Kieran Freeman or Declan Glass.

“This is exciting for the club and I’m delighted DUSF are playing a part.”

Andy Goldie: Gussie Park is ‘home’ to our Dundee United academy

Dundee United academy director Andy Goldie

Academy director Andy Goldie believes a redeveloped Gussie Park will give youngsters a place to call ‘home.’

“The last three years have been focused on building an infrastructure and culture,” Goldie told Dundee United’s website.

“The redevelopment of Gussie Park will provide an environment they can call home and maximise their potential.

“In the shadow of Tannadice, the location of Gussie Park not only inspires our young players but helps us celebrate the history of Dundee United.

“And the next generation are looking to emulate the success of the legends and graduates who learned their trade on the same pitch.”

Dundee United academy coach Andrew Steeves

Phase two will incorporate educations rooms, a physical performance suite, office space and changing rooms.

“We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support of Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members,” added Goldie.

Ged Bell of DUSF said: “It is great news the club have decided to develop Gussie Park as it cements our home at Tannadice for the forseeable future.”

“The Foundation’s policy on funding is that it will go into a bricks and mortar building project,” added DUSF’s Martin Manzi. “That will be a tangible part of our football club forever.”

Tam Courts reveals ‘total respect’ for fans group after making financial pledge to Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation