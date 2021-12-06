Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Ethan Ross rewarded for blistering Raith Rovers form as ex-Aberdeen midfielder lands SPFL award

By Alan Temple
December 6 2021, 3.01pm Updated: December 6 2021, 5.09pm
Ross has been a stand-out (Pic: Tony Fimister/Photogenix)
Ross has been a stand-out (Pic: Tony Fimister/Photogenix)

Raith Rovers star Ethan Ross has been named Championship player of the month for November.

The former Aberdeen winger claimed three goals and an assist in the league as the high-flying Rovers drew at Queen of the South and defeated Hamilton and Morton.

Ross also notched a dramatic late winner in the Scottish Cup against Falkirk and helped the Fifers reach the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Ross with his prize (Pic: Tony Fimister/Photogenix)

The 20-year-old has been in blistering form since returning to Stark’s Park in October, playing a pivotal role in their current 14-match unbeaten run.

John McGlynn’s men are just one point off the summit of the Championship ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering visit of Kilmarnock.

Raith Rovers to be ‘heartbeat of the community’ after foundation lands major Scottish FA award

More from The Courier