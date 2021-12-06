Ethan Ross rewarded for blistering Raith Rovers form as ex-Aberdeen midfielder lands SPFL award By Alan Temple December 6 2021, 3.01pm Updated: December 6 2021, 5.09pm Ross has been a stand-out (Pic: Tony Fimister/Photogenix) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith Rovers star Ethan Ross has been named Championship player of the month for November. The former Aberdeen winger claimed three goals and an assist in the league as the high-flying Rovers drew at Queen of the South and defeated Hamilton and Morton. Ross also notched a dramatic late winner in the Scottish Cup against Falkirk and helped the Fifers reach the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy. Ross with his prize (Pic: Tony Fimister/Photogenix) The 20-year-old has been in blistering form since returning to Stark’s Park in October, playing a pivotal role in their current 14-match unbeaten run. John McGlynn’s men are just one point off the summit of the Championship ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering visit of Kilmarnock. Raith Rovers to be ‘heartbeat of the community’ after foundation lands major Scottish FA award More from The Courier Christophe Berra warns ‘there are no easy games’ as Raith Rovers continue unbeaten run with hard-earned point at Arbroath 3 talking points as ‘physical’ is the word of the day in Arbroath and Raith Rovers clash John McGlynn: Raith Rovers gaffer says success of part-time Arbroath is ‘making a mockery’ of football Arbroath 0-0 Raith Rovers: Lichties and Rovers earn a point apiece in Gayfield stalemate