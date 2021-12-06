Ethan Ross rewarded for blistering Raith Rovers form as ex-Aberdeen midfielder lands SPFL award

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers star Ethan Ross has been named Championship player of the month for November.

The former Aberdeen winger claimed three goals and an assist in the league as the high-flying Rovers drew at Queen of the South and defeated Hamilton and Morton.

Ross also notched a dramatic late winner in the Scottish Cup against Falkirk and helped the Fifers reach the semi-final of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The 20-year-old has been in blistering form since returning to Stark’s Park in October, playing a pivotal role in their current 14-match unbeaten run.

John McGlynn’s men are just one point off the summit of the Championship ahead of Saturday’s mouth-watering visit of Kilmarnock.