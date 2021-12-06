Christophe Berra warns ‘there are no easy games’ as Raith Rovers continue unbeaten run with hard-earned point at Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Christophe Berra warns ‘there are no easy games’ as Raith Rovers continue unbeaten run with hard-earned point at Arbroath

By Scott Lorimer
December 6 2021, 8.05am
Christophe Berra knows, unbeaten run or not, that his side cannot afford to slip up.
Christophe Berra knows, unbeaten run or not, that his side cannot afford to slip up.

They might be on their longest unbeaten run in 29 years but Raith Rovers defender Christophe Berra is urging his side to not be complacent in their push for Premiership promotion.

Rovers battled out a 0-0 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield to remain in second, just a point off leaders Inverness.

The result also extended their unbeaten run to 14 with Premiership giants Celtic the last team to defeat John McGlynn’s side on their way to winning the Premier Sports Cup.

Very close Championship

Since then the Rovers have recorded eight wins and six draws, putting them right in for a play-off spot and even for the title.

A win on Saturday would have put Raith in pole position for the first time this season.

At present, the league is split in two with the bottom five cut away from the top half.

Christophe Berra closes down Joel Nouble.
Christophe Berra closes down Joel Nouble.

Remarkably, there are only three points separating Inverness at the top and Arbroath in fifth.

The same points difference splits bottom of the league Queen of the South and sixth place Hamilton.

For Berra, this only proves that there are no pushovers in the league and his side will have to be at their best to maintain their unbeaten run.

“It is tight in this league. No team will find it easy,” he said.

“When you put everything aside and you look back on the season, before the game you want to win every game, but a point in a game that’s tough.

“There’s a split in the league just now between the top and bottom five, 12 points dividing that but there are no easy games.”

Taking a point and positives from Gayfield

At Gayfield they certainly didn’t find it straight forward and Berra and his defensive colleagues were on the back foot for much of the first half.

The Arbroath pressure eased a little in the second half, but it was a point well-earned for Rovers.

“Arbroath are going really well just now, they’ve only lost one game at home this season,” he explained.

“Their manager has got a part-time club, but they have the best part-time players in the country. They could probably all play full-time.

“The first half was tough. They’ll put balls on top of you, put crosses in the box, set pieces. They’re really good at it. That’s why they’re up there.

“In the second half we changed it, changed formation. Our midfield was going on top of them and winning second balls and tackles. We didn’t expect anything less.

“We want to win every game but to come here away, at a tough venue with a clean sheet is a credit to the whole team.”

John McGlynn: Raith Rovers gaffer says success of part-time Arbroath is ‘making a mockery’ of football