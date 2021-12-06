Christophe Berra warns ‘there are no easy games’ as Raith Rovers continue unbeaten run with hard-earned point at Arbroath

An error occurred. Please try again.

They might be on their longest unbeaten run in 29 years but Raith Rovers defender Christophe Berra is urging his side to not be complacent in their push for Premiership promotion.

Rovers battled out a 0-0 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield to remain in second, just a point off leaders Inverness.

The result also extended their unbeaten run to 14 with Premiership giants Celtic the last team to defeat John McGlynn’s side on their way to winning the Premier Sports Cup.

Very close Championship

Since then the Rovers have recorded eight wins and six draws, putting them right in for a play-off spot and even for the title.

A win on Saturday would have put Raith in pole position for the first time this season.

At present, the league is split in two with the bottom five cut away from the top half.

Remarkably, there are only three points separating Inverness at the top and Arbroath in fifth.

The same points difference splits bottom of the league Queen of the South and sixth place Hamilton.

For Berra, this only proves that there are no pushovers in the league and his side will have to be at their best to maintain their unbeaten run.

“It is tight in this league. No team will find it easy,” he said.

“When you put everything aside and you look back on the season, before the game you want to win every game, but a point in a game that’s tough.

“There’s a split in the league just now between the top and bottom five, 12 points dividing that but there are no easy games.”

Taking a point and positives from Gayfield

At Gayfield they certainly didn’t find it straight forward and Berra and his defensive colleagues were on the back foot for much of the first half.

The Arbroath pressure eased a little in the second half, but it was a point well-earned for Rovers.

“Arbroath are going really well just now, they’ve only lost one game at home this season,” he explained.

“Their manager has got a part-time club, but they have the best part-time players in the country. They could probably all play full-time.

“The first half was tough. They’ll put balls on top of you, put crosses in the box, set pieces. They’re really good at it. That’s why they’re up there.

“In the second half we changed it, changed formation. Our midfield was going on top of them and winning second balls and tackles. We didn’t expect anything less.

“We want to win every game but to come here away, at a tough venue with a clean sheet is a credit to the whole team.”